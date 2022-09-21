Read full article on original website
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
School district implements new safety precautions amid shootings near football games
After several episodes of gun violence near high school football games throughout the region, officials are taking new measures to keep spectators and players safe.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students evacuated from apartments after fire
The fire began in a microwave on the third floor.
Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals. Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store. Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
Family and friends of slain Temple University student ensure his memory lives on
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - The fight to Save Our Streets hits close to home for one family whose son was killed blocks from Temple University’s freshmen dorms. His parents, and former schools, are doing everything they can to keep his memory alive. Molly and Dennis Collington never imagined they...
Young man shot over 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was hit with a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say a 19-year-old man...
Worker killed outside Mill Creek Recreation Center to be laid to rest
Tiffany Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
Officials: Chaos erupts at Mayfair Wawa as large group of teens create disturbance
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos that erupted at a Mayfair Wawa resulted in broken merchandise and Philadelphia police officers were called to step in to break up a large group of juveniles at the location. Officials say 15th District officers were called to the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, at a Wawa,...
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
Man shot, killed near Drexel University was recent Temple grad
"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," his family said.
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man, later identified as Salahuddin Green, was shot three times in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
