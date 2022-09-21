ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
nypressnews.com

Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.  Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.  Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Griffin
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Temple University#Linus College#Fox#Delaware State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy