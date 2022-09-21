Burkeville House Burns Down Under Suspicious Circumstances

Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
westcentralsbest.com
Marthaville man dies in 1-vehicle crash Sunday
BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on statea Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish. Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
westcentralsbest.com
State Police Respond to Fatal Sabine Parish Crash
Sabine Parish, La – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Albert Nettles of Marthaville. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Chevrolet...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
kjas.com
Work truck goes up in flames
A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
Several People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Many (Sabine Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. A Texas man was killed, and several juveniles were injured in the Saturday crash.
westcentralsbest.com
Texas Man Killed in Many Crash
Sabine Parish, La – On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 GMC Acadia,...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
kalb.com
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others. According to investigators, a vehicle driven by...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Clifford Runnels of Merryville, Louisiana in regards to a missing person and welfare concern. According to authorities, Clifford...
theadvocate.com
'Can't take it': Living conditions deteriorate in Lake Charles public housing
LAKE CHARLES - Scented candles, room sprays and air fresheners have become necessary supplies in Beverley Bardley’s home. They cover the smell of dead rats emanating from the patched-up walls, the result of an infestation that began two months ago at her public housing complex. Bardley, 64, has been...
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash
Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
westcentralsbest.com
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
