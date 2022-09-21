ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkeville, TX

Burkeville House Burns Down Under Suspicious Circumstances

By Jessica Herring, News Director - West Central's Best News
westcentralsbest.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Marthaville man dies in 1-vehicle crash Sunday

BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on statea Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish. Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

State Police Respond to Fatal Sabine Parish Crash

Sabine Parish, La – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Albert Nettles of Marthaville. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Chevrolet...
SABINE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Burkeville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Burkeville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Work truck goes up in flames

A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
12NewsNow

Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#House Fire#Accident#Tx
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man Killed in Many Crash

Sabine Parish, La – On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 GMC Acadia,...
MANY, LA
kalb.com

Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others. According to investigators, a vehicle driven by...
SABINE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash

Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy