WBKO
Feels like Fall this Monday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another crisp and cool start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start, so grab a light sweater to head out for the day! Through this afternoon, highs make it to the mid 70s. The week ahead...
WBKO
Breezy and Warm for Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started gloomy with a few showers, but the afternoon wound up sunny and warm. Sunday looks warm as well before another shot of cool, autumn air arrives Monday!. Bowling Green 3 day forecast:. SUNDAY: Stray shower possible early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and warm....
WBKO
The 2nd annual Hot Rod Ultra happening inside of Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever run a marathon inside of a baseball stadium?. The second annual Hot Rod Ultra is going on until 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, September 25th, inside of the home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Runners have up to 24 hours to...
WBKO
Mammoth Cave hosts seventh annual Mammoth-On triathlon
PARK CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 100 participants signed up to bike, run, and, of course, cave their way through the seventh annual Mammoth-On triathlon at Mammoth Cave. Participants have the opportunity to walk through the historic cave system, walk or run the park’s trails, then bike all the way to Park City and back.
WBKO
BGFD hosts their annual Firehouse Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today from 2p.m. to 4p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department hosted their annual Firehouse Festival. All community members were invited to the Greenwood Mall parking lot today to join in on the fun with their local heroes. Whether it was an aerial bucket ride, the chance...
WBKO
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?. The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical. Guests could...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th.
WBKO
Med Center Health announces annual charity ball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health Foundation has announced this year’s 18th Annual Charity Ball, “The Ball of the Year” benefiting The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic, will be held Nov. 12 at Sloan Convention Center. “We are excited to host the Charity...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
WBKO
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
WBKO
WKU Football with a 73-0 victory over FIU for the Tops first shutout win since 2011
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper football team put on a show at the Houch to open up C-USA play against FIU. After away games in Hawaii and Indiana with a bye week in-between, the Hilltopper football team was more than happy to be back at home. A quick...
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
