westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
theleesvilleleader.com
VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
KPLC TV
Authorities in contact with Merryville man reported missing
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they have been in contact with a man reported missing over the weekend. Officials said they spoke with Clifford Runnels, 35, Sunday night and he is no longer considered missing.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Searching for a Missing Merryville Man
Merryville, LA - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville. The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. He reportedly left on a black/green...
KSLA
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
kalb.com
Vigil held in Alexandria for the victims of violent crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Sept. 25, a vigil was held outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse for victims of homicide in the area. Sept. 25 is recognized around the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims and was officially recognized by congress in 2007. Dozens of...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Deputy Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
KPLC TV
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
Help needed locating 10-year-old runaway
Anyone with information about Juelz Prince’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
Natchitoches Times
Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child
Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
EPSO: Drug safety concerns in Evangeline Parish
In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory is sending a message to parents and children to watch out for narcotics that look like everyday snacks.
kalb.com
One found guilty in assault of Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The week of Aug. 22, Douglas Paul James, 32, one of the men accused in the assault of an American Press newspaper delivery man, was found guilty of second-degree battery by a jury. Earlier this year, Douglas and his brother, Dillon Matthew James, 24, were...
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
Russian man who escaped from ICE detention center apprehended
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
theadvocate.com
Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
