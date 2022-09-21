ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson off to a slow start under hesitant Hackett

By ARNIE STAPLETON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett blames his own dawdling as an unpolished play caller for Russell Wilson’s slow start in Denver.

The Broncos’ rookie head coach vowed to clean up his game management miscues and call plays more quickly beginning Sunday night when the Broncos (1-1) host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).

He even huddled with general manager George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey this week to get their input.

“It starts with me,” Hackett said before practice on a rainy Wednesday. “I’m doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in position to be able to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions.”

Hackett said Paton and Mougey “have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process because that is something that is new for me. And I think we’re gonna have some good answers as we move forward.”

The home crowd took to mockingly counting down the play clock during Denver’s 16-9 win over Houston on Sunday after a multiplicity of false starts, delays of game and burned timeouts.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur came to his former offensive coordinator’s defense, noting that growing pains are inevitable for first-time head coaches.

“It’s a process for anybody when you’re in a new role,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he’s going to do a great job. I don’t know necessarily all the nuts and bolts or details ... but it’s important that you lean on other people, as well.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, not only as a coach but he’s super-organized and he’ll figure it out, no doubt,” LaFleur said. “Everybody needs to stop hitting that panic button down there.”

It falls on more than just the head coach to disentangle game-day operational issues and make seamless substitutions or get the play in to the quarterback on time, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“It takes a whole team to do that the right way,” Shanahan said. “And early on it is a little harder, especially when you’re doing it with a bunch of new players.”

Shanahan recalled his own head coaching debut in 2017, a 23-3 loss to the Panthers in which he went for it four times on fourth down only to realize he shouldn’t have gone for it at all.

“That’s when I realized, all right, you can’t think like a coordinator,” Shanahan said.

“So, there’s all these experiences that you go through for the first time but he’s done this for a while and (the Broncos have) a good coach there and a good play-caller.”

Wilson thinks so, too.

“I trust coach Hackett tremendously,” said Wilson, adding that his own newness to the system and personnel has played a role in Denver’s offense committing a dozen penalties so far and going 0-for-6 in the red zone.

“I started somewhere brand new. There’s always going to be challenges and changes and things” that could be done differently, Wilson said.

The hiccups have prevented Wilson from making the kind of splash so many expected of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback who cost the Broncos five draft picks, three players and $165 million in guarantees.

Wilson recovered from a slow start Sunday to lead the Broncos to a fourth-quarter comeback over the Texans after completing just six of his first 20 passes.

He finished 14 for 31, a 45% completion rate that was his worst since 2015 and the fourth-worst in his 160 regular-season starts.

Wilson, who sat out the preseason along with most of the other starters, has a pair of touchdown throws, his lowest total through two weeks since 2017, when he had one.

Over his final three years in Seattle, he had a combined 20 TD throws and one interception in Weeks 1-2.

Complicating matters is a rash of injuries to the likes of Tim Patrick (ACL), KJ Hamler (hip), Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (rib).

Wilson said he’s encouraged after studying the Broncos’ offensive foibles. He said he counts five TDs the Broncos easily could have scored in the red zone.

“We’re doing a lot of things well,” he said. “It’s just fine-tuning the details and we’ve got to get more touchdowns.”

NOTES: The Broncos are hopeful both WR Jeudy and CB Patrick Surtain II (left shoulder) can play Sunday after getting positive MRI results earlier this week. Both missed practice Wednesday but ILB Josey Jewell (calf) and RT Billy Turner (knee) participated. They have yet to make their 2022 debuts.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
UPI News

Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Russell Wilson
thecomeback.com

Broncos hire assistant to help Nathaniel Hackett manage games

Nathaniel Hackett is getting some help. Mike Klis of 9 News reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos have hired an assistant coach to sit in the booth during games and “advise Hackett on his decision making.”. Jerry Rosburg joined the staff this week and will coach his first game...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

Forgettable night for Jimmy G in 49ers 11-10 loss to Denver

DENVER — At first, the San Francisco 49ers were actually relieved that Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of his own end zone for a safety.It negated Bradley Chubb's go-ahead pick-6 and left the Niners clinging to a 7-5 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter Sunday night.Ultimately, that misstep came back to haunt the Niners in their 11-10 loss at Denver.It was one of several miscues in Garoppolo's first game in place of injured starter Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2.The Niners (1-2) gave up four sacks, committed three turnovers and converted just one third down against...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#49ers#American Football#Gm
The Associated Press

Cowboys' Dalton Shultz, Giants' Leonard Williams inactive

Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Dalton Shultz and top New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams were inactive with knee injuries for the NFC East showdown on Monday night. Both were hurt last week. Shultz had been listed as questionable while Williams was doubtful after not practicing. It marked the first time in his eight-year career he has missed a game. Star linebacker Micah Parsons was active for the game despite practicing once for the Cowboys this past week because of an illness. The Giants had starting outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) active for the first time this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Broncos Niners: SN7 Predictions

Who will score the first TD Sunday night when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers? From Deebo to Brandon Aiyuk, The Bet The Edge crew breaks down their picks. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball »
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo just freed Dan Orlovsky from his QB safety nightmare

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety just like Dan Orlovsky and the ex-Lions quarterback is glad for the company. There’s a small brotherhood of NFL QBs who have committed a safety by accidentally running out of the back of the endzone and Jimmy Garoppolo is now part of it.
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns' Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday. The team said Garrett was taken to a hospital, but did not give any specific details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information. Garrett and his teammates returned to practice at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Cavs over Mitchell shock, ready for next step with All-Star

CLEVELAND (AP) — When Darius Garland learned about Cleveland’s stunning trade, the Cavaliers’ All-Star point guard first promised to keep it a secret and then ran around a basketball court in Nashville screaming. Jarrett Allen woke from an afternoon nap, groggily looked at a text on his phone that said “Donovan Mitchell” and wondered if it was a dream. Evan Mobley was working out in Los Angeles on Sept. 1 when a stranger told him Mitchell was Cleveland bound. “I was like, ‘What?’” Mobley, the Cavs’ talented second-year forward, said Monday at media day. “I was like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ Then started texting people and stuff and saw who got traded and all that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Jokic has supporting cast back with healthy Murray, Porter

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray spotted his two-time reigning MVP teammate in the open and quickly hollered out to him. “Grab me a grape,” the Denver Nuggets point guard said with Nikola Jokic breaking toward a fruit tray Monday at media day. With that, Jokic dished out his first assist of the season. Jokic will have his supporting cast back and healthy this season, with Murray feeling “night and day” better after missing all last year as he recovered from an ACL injury. Michael Porter Jr., too, after being limited to just nine games a year ago due to a balky back.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bulls set sights higher, look to build on run to playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had quite the offseason. The Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist landed the richest contract in franchise history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract. He and his wife, Hunter, welcomed their first child, a son named Saint Thomas. LaVine also had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May. He said he is completely healed, looking forward to playing at full strength and seeing just how far the Bulls can go with expectations high coming off a playoff appearance. “If they’re not high, then what are we doing here?” LaVine said Monday at the team’s media day. “Our expectations have to be really high. If we’re not thinking we can compete for championships, we’re selling ourselves short.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy