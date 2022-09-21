ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Health Headlines: More doses of bivalent boosters coming to pharmacies

WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoA2H_0i524cZr00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many more doses of the new bivalent covid booster are now arriving at pharmacies and other locations.

The Pfizer version has already rolled out and is recommended for people 12 and up. Moderna’s new booster for those 18 and up, is now also rolling out after the FDA conducted extra safety inspections at some plants. That delayed initial distribution.

“I think it’s actually probably reassuring to the public to know that there is a whole backstop there to make sure that these vaccines not just are safe to get approved, but safe when they’re getting made,” says Yale Medicine Physician Arjun Venkatesh.

Covid vaccines for young children were approved in June, but the CDC reports less than 10% of kids under 5 are vaccinated.

“We have better data about a lot of young kids that have been vaccinated safely, I think parents are going to really have to sort of help get their kids vaccinated as we go into the fall if we want to avoid another surge,” explains Dr. Venkatesh.

Biden clarifies COVID comments: Pandemic ‘basically is not where it was’

He says that kids can help fuel that surge by spreading the virus. Many can get covid without symptoms.

“I’m worried about them getting covid and spreading it, you know, to loved ones, older grandparents, you name it, and also about long covid.”

Something to consider with more time indoors coming, as well as holiday gatherings.

He points out that vaccinations are the best way to avoid getting covid.

The U.S. Preventative care task force, which advices on mammograms and colonoscopies came out with a big recommendation, that all adults under sixty-five be screened for anxiety. It is now a big issue.

“What we are seeing in the data is that it really picked up as a result of the isolation, everything from the pandemic, almost over 4 in 10 adults.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

MARC Inc. holds drive-through flu shot clinic in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It is almost that time of year again, flu season. Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shots. On Monday many took the opportunity to get their flu shots in Manchester. It was easy too, all people had to do was drive up and the shots were free with […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Non-profit raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut non-profit is on a mission to save lives by raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest. Wallingford-based “In-a-heartbeat” donated an “A.E.D.” or automated external defibrillator to Christian Heritage High School in Trumbull during their soccer game Friday night. Their goal is to ensure all schools have A.E.D.’s on hand or […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
New Haven, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
WTNH

Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is sending hundreds of trained disaster workers to Orlando, Florida including three from Connecticut. Two of the Connecticut volunteers are already on the ground in Florida and the third flies out Tuesday morning. As the storm ramps up, the volunteers will be […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bivalent#Pharmacies#Booster#Business Industry#Linus Business#Yale Medicine Physician
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
Register Citizen

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
Daily Voice

Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
MADISON, CT
WTNH.com

Latina woman heads manufacturing and assembly at Pratt & Whitney

(WTNH) – Latina women make up about 1.6% of senior executives in the nation’s largest companies. A Latina woman heads up manufacturing and assembly at Pratt and Whitney right here in Connecticut. “I am the Vice President of Manufacturing and Assembly for the U.S. sites,” said Raquel Rivera....
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Rosh Hashana celebrated across Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is Rosh Hashana, which marks the start of the Jewish New Year. The 2-day holiday is a celebration and time of introspection. It’s commemorated with special prayers, food, and gatherings. “At its core is a Jewish concept, which means turning or returning,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, Temple Beth Hillel […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy