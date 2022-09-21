ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors sign Dusty Hannahs, expected to move him to Santa Cruz

 4 days ago

The Warriors announced they have signed guard Dusty Hannahs to a contract, with training camp set to begin Saturday.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are expected to waive the 29-year-old Hannahs. If/when he clears waivers, Golden State is expected to send Hannahs to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, where he played 13 games during the 2020-21 season.

Hannahs, listed at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, most recently played with the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian NBL, where he averaged 13.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

The Warriors are yet to finalize their roster heading into Saturday’s training camp, nor has veteran Andre Iguodala publicly announced whether he’s retired or going to return for a 19th NBA season.

Golden State is starting training camp a little bit earlier than usual, as the team is flying to Japan for a two-game exhibition against the Washington Wizards on Friday, Sept. 30 (3 a.m. PT) and Saturday, Oct. 1 (10 p.m. PT).

