Congress & Courts

PBS NewsHour

Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented Air Force military service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for Congress in northwestern Ohio, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Military records tell a different story. They indicate he never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 9

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold another hearing on Sept. 28, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters. The hearing comes after the committee paused their public hearings in July. During that time, the committee has continued to compile witness testimony and evidence, Thompson said.
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

