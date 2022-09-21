Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for wanting to "vote every single Republican out of office" on "The Next Revolution." STEVE HILTON: He's recklessly exploiting America's fault lines for his own partisan advantage, it's become almost pathological the way they do the exact thing they accuse everyone else of. That's why they allowed mobs of militant protesters to illegally demonstrate outside Supreme Court justices' homes over a decision they didn't like. Why they weaponized the DOJ and the FBI to go after their political opponents, pushed law enforcement onto concerned parents now branded domestic terrorists, at the same time, pulling law enforcement off actual criminals, defunding the police, demoralizing the police with pro-criminal district attorneys, letting America's cities descend into squalor, crime and chaos.

