Read full article on original website
Related
Why you should be (mostly) happy about inflation—and really worried about something else in the economy, Brad DeLong says
Not only are you paying more for stuff than a year ago, but the consistently higher-than-expected readings in the Consumer Price Index continue to devastate the stock market, sending the S&P 500 down over 1,000 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. One of America’s top financial historians...
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
STEVE HILTON: President Biden is truly a disgrace, let's be better than him
Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for wanting to "vote every single Republican out of office" on "The Next Revolution." STEVE HILTON: He's recklessly exploiting America's fault lines for his own partisan advantage, it's become almost pathological the way they do the exact thing they accuse everyone else of. That's why they allowed mobs of militant protesters to illegally demonstrate outside Supreme Court justices' homes over a decision they didn't like. Why they weaponized the DOJ and the FBI to go after their political opponents, pushed law enforcement onto concerned parents now branded domestic terrorists, at the same time, pulling law enforcement off actual criminals, defunding the police, demoralizing the police with pro-criminal district attorneys, letting America's cities descend into squalor, crime and chaos.
Larry Summers says the Fed is acting too slowly on inflation, like every other time when ‘a large cost was paid’
The Federal Reserve has been intensely criticized this year for failing to do enough to rein in inflation. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that prices rose again in August following a brief pause in July. On Friday, Harvard University economist Larry Summers spelled out what he thinks...
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden and his team of fanatics have crashed this economy
Laura Ingraham discussed how President Biden should have left things on "autopilot" and opened what was closed after the pandemic, but instead he instituted destructive economic policies on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: When Biden came into office, the economic headwinds, Ron [Klain], were at the backs of all of...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the odds of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy are now ‘uncomfortably low’ as 3 major economies face a reckoning
Mohamed El-Erian, former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in 2016. Mohamed El-Erian has spent the past two years criticizing the Federal Reserve for what he calls a series of missteps that have put the U.S. economy in a no-win scenario. The economist says that by downplaying inflation...
nationalinterest.org
Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Inflation Will ‘Retreat’ in 2023
“I believe [inflation] is going to come down certainly next year, although, let’s be clear, there are risks,” the former Fed chairwoman said during a conference sponsored by the Atlantic Magazine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday confirmed that she believes that the current red-hot inflationary pressures will...
CNBC
Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%
According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
wallstreetwindow.com
The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson
Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Pound In Crisis, Amazon And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, September 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower Amid Currency Market Chaos. U.S. equity futures edged modestly lower Monday, while the dollar extended its relentless march higher, as investors retreated from risky global markets amid widespread disruption in currencies and increasing concerns of a near-term recession.
Fox News
825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0