Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Fox News

STEVE HILTON: President Biden is truly a disgrace, let's be better than him

Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for wanting to "vote every single Republican out of office" on "The Next Revolution." STEVE HILTON: He's recklessly exploiting America's fault lines for his own partisan advantage, it's become almost pathological the way they do the exact thing they accuse everyone else of. That's why they allowed mobs of militant protesters to illegally demonstrate outside Supreme Court justices' homes over a decision they didn't like. Why they weaponized the DOJ and the FBI to go after their political opponents, pushed law enforcement onto concerned parents now branded domestic terrorists, at the same time, pulling law enforcement off actual criminals, defunding the police, demoralizing the police with pro-criminal district attorneys, letting America's cities descend into squalor, crime and chaos.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Fortune

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the odds of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy are now ‘uncomfortably low’ as 3 major economies face a reckoning

Mohamed El-Erian, former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in 2016. Mohamed El-Erian has spent the past two years criticizing the Federal Reserve for what he calls a series of missteps that have put the U.S. economy in a no-win scenario. The economist says that by downplaying inflation...
nationalinterest.org

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Inflation Will ‘Retreat’ in 2023

“I believe [inflation] is going to come down certainly next year, although, let’s be clear, there are risks,” the former Fed chairwoman said during a conference sponsored by the Atlantic Magazine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday confirmed that she believes that the current red-hot inflationary pressures will...
CNBC

Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%

According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
wallstreetwindow.com

The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson

Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Pound In Crisis, Amazon And Hurricane Ian - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, September 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower Amid Currency Market Chaos. U.S. equity futures edged modestly lower Monday, while the dollar extended its relentless march higher, as investors retreated from risky global markets amid widespread disruption in currencies and increasing concerns of a near-term recession.
Fox News

Fox News

