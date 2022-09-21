ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse shares ‘inspirational’ things dads have said in the delivery room

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lvGd_0i524Rok00

Nurses have well and truly seen it all — and one is sharing a few gems with the rest of the world.

Labor and delivery nurse Holly, 30, has heard her fair share of wild comments from men as their partners are in labor — and decided to share them in a hilarious TikTok as a series of “inspirational quotes.”

“Some partners are hard to live up to!” she jokingly captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 10.4 million times.

The nurse noted the most “inspirational” quotes she’s heard — superimposed as text over relaxing backgrounds and Vanessa Carlton’s “1000 Miles.”

The jaw-dropping video had more than 27,500 people commenting on the audacious sentences that have emerged from men’s mouths — while the mother of their child is in labor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpzMb_0i524Rok00
The nurse shared the most absurd comments she’d heard from men in the delivery room.
hollyd_rn/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjTVj_0i524Rok00
She shared some memorable quotes from fathers.
hollyd_rn/TikTok
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpCjt_0i524Rok00 shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour

Notable mentions from Holly include:

“I think you should just get a C-section. This is taking too long.”

“Sew an extra stitch down there for me, doc. We want everything just the way it was before all of this.”

“Are you sure you want an epidural? My mom didn’t have one. Before you make a decision, we should talk about it.”

“How long is this gonna take? I have plans this weekend.”

TikTok comments were aghast at the remarks made, with thousands commenting on the clip.

“Men really have nothing but the audacity huh,” one user wrote.

“I would sign the divorce papers while in labor and pushing,” declared another.

@hollyd_rn

Part 1: Some partners are hard to live up to! Get you a good one #laboranddelivery #labor

♬ A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton
@hollyd_rn

What was your reason you did or did not take your placenta home? #laboranddelivery #birth #placenta

♬ Bongo cha-cha-cha – Remastered – Caterina Valente

The video was so popular, Holly made a part two , which included, “Wake me up when the baby gets here I’m tired” and, “Do you guys do DNA tests here? My mom wants me to get one before we leave.”

Holly spoke with Today Parents about how she’s been a labor and delivery nurse for six years and said her reaction depends on how the woman in labor takes it.

“Sometimes the moms think it’s funny — and if they think it’s funny, then I’ll laugh with them,” she said. “But if they get upset, I’ll try to be the buffer. I’ll change the subject.”

Earlier in the year, a nurse shocked TikTok users with her video listing the worst reasons men have missed the birth of their children.

Comments / 1

HEALTH
