“He told me he was gonna kill me:” Dona Ana County Sheriff recordings within the last year detail turmoil between Bob, Kim Yacone
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Dona Ana County Sheriff's office has released lapel camera recordings to ABC-7 of two domestic disputes involving Bob and Kim Yacone between March and August of 2022. The tapes are from multiple calls that DASO responded to at the Yacone household, including a domestic disturbance and a suspicious person The post “He told me he was gonna kill me:” Dona Ana County Sheriff recordings within the last year detail turmoil between Bob, Kim Yacone appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
Person taken into custody after incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A person has been taken into custody following an incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Police responded this morning before 7 a.m. The school was on lockdown due to a barricaded person within 50 yards of the school playground. There were no injuries reported. This is a developing news The post Person taken into custody after incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary appeared first on KVIA.
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
rdzphotographyblog.com
Faywood, New Mexico – September 2022 – City of Rocks State Park
Approximately 35 million years ago a volcano erupted in what is now western New Mexico. Thanks to the soft compound of the rocks, and millions of years of erosion, what is left is an amazing square mile of large sculpted rocks, some 40′ high. Since 1953 this unique place...
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Las Cruces woman shot to death told deputies her husband had 'mental issues'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces meeting on possible outdoor cannabis consumption
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces is holding a public meeting on Thursday about the potential of outdoor cannabis consumption at licensed facilities. The public is invited to come to the meeting at the Council Chambers at City Hall from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. There is also the option to […]
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
CPB halts smuggling attempts in Las Cruces and Deming
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation. Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and […]
KVIA
Friends and family say their final farewell to Organ Mountain football team captain
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Abraham Romero, described by teammates, as the heart of the team, died on September 17. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming on August 26. Hundreds were present at the...
Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead
PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from The post 911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead appeared first on KVIA.
Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August. The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
NMSU notch their first win of the Kill era and the season 45-26 over Hawaii
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies move to 1-4 on the season after a whopping 45-26 win over Hawaii. The game marks their first win of the season and their first of the Jerry Kill era. Hawaii came out firing, scoring on their opening drive through a 1-yard Dedrick...
