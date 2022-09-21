LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A person has been taken into custody following an incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Police responded this morning before 7 a.m. The school was on lockdown due to a barricaded person within 50 yards of the school playground. There were no injuries reported. This is a developing news The post Person taken into custody after incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO