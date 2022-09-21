Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking the community to give them any information they have about a car accident Sunday afternoon. According to officials, first responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m. When they got there they found the driver, Kendra Lewis,...
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
WITN
Greene Central’s Burress commits to ECU baseball
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Braden Burress announced on social media this week he has committed to the ECU baseball program. He would be part of next year’s incoming Pirates. According to the Greene Central baseball page Burress hit .409 with a home run and 11 RBI...
Comments / 0