Boys & Girls Clubs Receive Generous Donation

The entrepreneur will match funds raised by the Boys & Girls Clubs to support STEAM programs for teens

CENTRAL COAST — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) announces the launch of the Stollmeyer Challenge this back to school season.

Rick Stollmeyer sees the growth of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast as so vital to helping local kids succeed that he has agreed to match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $300,000 in 2022. Mr. Stollmeyer is passionate about the importance of exposure to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) for youth to be successful in post-secondary education and the workforce. This challenge is expected to motivate current and potential donors to Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to continue or increase their giving to be part of this transformative donation opportunity.

Stollmeyer — founder of Mindbody, a leader in cloud-based service platforms for the wellness industry, a Naval Academy graduate, and a former submarine officer — appreciates firsthand the value of technological learning. He understands that the nationally recognized, high-quality programming happening every day at our local Boys & Girls Clubs is precisely the activity kids need to supplement their in-school opportunities.

Investing an additional $300,000 to what our current donors contribute will further improve our Clubs’ abilities to serve more kids at an even higher level.

This funding will also help in the establishment of the Stollmeyer Boys & Girls Club scholarship with specific criteria for Club Members who want to attend Cuesta or Hancock Community Colleges. Our Clubs will continue to develop well-rounded programs to expose youth to STEAM activities in combination with exposure to career pathways, college visits, and mentors, all ensuring local kids can meet their full potential.

BGCMCC is committed to closing the opportunity gap in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics with innovative and creative programs, activity ideas and resources for Clubs and the youth they serve. Out of school learning environments provide unique opportunities to advance STEAM knowledge and increase interest in STEAM-related careers.

Using a cross-disciplinary approach that channels young people’s natural curiosity into the design process inherent in the arts, BGCMCC’s STEAM programs empower youth to create new solutions to real-world challenges. This project-based approach develops critical thinking, problem-solving and other 21st-century skills critical to success in the STEAM workforce and beyond.