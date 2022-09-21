Neerav Patel is the healthcare and analytics leader at DXC Technology Americas. Mr. Patel will moderate a DXC-sponsored customer panel discussion, “DATA - The Beating Heart of the Healthcare Ecosystem" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 4-7 in Chicago. To learn more about the conference, click here.

