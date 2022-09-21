Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
'Serve with integrity:' Dr. Bruce Hall on leading BJC Healthcare
Bruce Hall, MD, took over as chief medical officer for St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare in November 2021. Since assuming the role, he has led the system through the pandemic with one of his core values: integrity. Dr. Hall sat down with Becker's Sept. 23 to discuss his roots, accomplishments and...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Optum gets in the Change Healthcare deal
UnitedHealth Group is moving forward with plans to merge healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare with Optum after a judge cleared the path for the multibillion-dollar transaction Sept. 19. The acquisition would give Optum, a company that had $155.6 billion in revenue last year, data from millions of healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
Focus on data metabolism to build dynamism across the healthcare industry ecosystem
Neerav Patel is the healthcare and analytics leader at DXC Technology Americas. Mr. Patel will moderate a DXC-sponsored customer panel discussion, “DATA - The Beating Heart of the Healthcare Ecosystem" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 4-7 in Chicago. To learn more about the conference, click here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare consolidation hurts cancer patients, advocates tell The Lancet
Healthcare consolidation can drive up the cost of drugs and treatment for cancer patients, advocates told The Lancet. In a Sept. 23 article published in the medical journal, representatives for advocacy organizations explained why they see consolidation as harmful for cancer patients. Nicolas Ferreyros, managing director of policy, advocacy and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Health IT lessons from the VA: A Q&A with CTO Charles Worthington
In the aftermath of the failed rollout of HealthCare.gov, the White House created the U.S. Digital Service. Charles Worthington's job there was, as he put it, to "help the government be more awesome at delivering software." In 2017, he became chief technology officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Dignity Health, based in San Francisco, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in Rancho Cordova, Calif. 2. EvergreenHealth, based in Kirkland, Wash.,...
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt University Hospital selects new vice president, divisional CFO
Vanderbilt University Medical Center named Chris Wilde as vice president and divisional CFO for Vanderbilt University Hospital and adult ambulatory operations, according to a Sept. 26 news release. In his new role, Mr. Wilde will promote organizational goals while holding responsibility for the overall financial performance and the daily fiscal...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden-Harris administration release more nursing home ownership data to the public
For the first time, officials, researchers and the public can see data about who owns Medicare-certified nursing homes across nursing home locations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making more ownership data publicly available, according to a CMS release, Sept. 26. The data release is part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
US anticipates monkeypox will be eradicated: 6 updates
Federal health officials are optimistic that the U.S. will be able to eliminate monkeypox as cases decline nationwide, The New York Times reported Sept. 22. "Our goal is to eradicate; that's what we're working toward," Demetre Daskalakis, MD, deputy coordinator of the White House monkeypox response team, told reporters. "The prediction is, we're going to get very close."
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to pay for 60K doses of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug following its commercialization
The federal government said Sept. 23 that it will cover the cost for 60,000 doses of bebtelovimab, Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug. The news comes about a month after the drugmaker started selling the treatment commercially for $2,000 per dose. The initiative is intended to help uninsured and underinsured patients,...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC starts tracking BF.7: 5 notes on the subvariant
The CDC recently started tracking a new omicron subvariant, BF.7, which is now the third most-prevalent strain in the U.S. 1. BF.7 accounted for 2.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sept. 24, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. This figure is up from 1.6 percent the week prior, when the CDC first started tracking the subvariant.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals cut jobs, services to resuscitate finances
Hospitals and health systems are facing many financial pressures this year, and more than half of hospitals are projected to have negative margins for the rest of 2022. Provider organizations are taking steps to grow revenue and reduce costs, including implementing layoffs and cutting services. Healthcare organizations in Michigan, Colorado and Ohio are among those cutting jobs as they navigate financial challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Meritus names vice president to lead talent management
Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health has named Scott Salzetti vice president of team member services. The department is a rebrand of the system's human resources department, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Salzetti previously served as chief human resources officer for Phoenix-based Abrazo Community Health Network.
beckershospitalreview.com
A new 'striketober'?
Last year, a movement of labor actions was deemed "striketober" online and on social media as union workers in healthcare and other industries walked off the job or threatened to do so. Now the possibility of another "striketober" looms amid increased union activity over issues such as working conditions, pay, benefits and staffing, The Guardian reported Sept. 26.
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois hospital ending inpatient pediatric services
FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Ill., is discontinuing inpatient pediatric services, effective Oct. 3. The hospital announced the news Sept. 23, saying it will "partner with a number of regional hospitals to provide inpatient pediatric hospital care." FHN Memorial Hospital will still provide pediatric services in the emergency department. It...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Ventures: Key things to know
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has a venture capital arm that focuses on evaluating and protecting intellectual property, funding and developing new technologies, and forming startups. Along with the health system's business development team, Mayo Clinic Ventures has helped form 274 startups using Mayo Clinic technology and deployed $281 million in...
beckershospitalreview.com
1,430+ workers have new jobs amid looming Atlanta Medical Center closure
More than 1,430 (82 percent) of Atlanta Medical Center workers affected by the facility's impending closure have accepted job offers at other Wellstar Health System facilities, the organization confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's. "We're grateful that these team members will continue to contribute their talents and experience in...
Comments / 0