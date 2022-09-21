Read full article on original website
Related
William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
georgiasouthern.edu
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
wtoc.com
Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker. Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
wtoc.com
Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
WTGS
District attorney speaks at Savannah NAACP meeting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting on Sunday, where Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones spoke to community members and gave them an opportunity to ask her questions. She talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
Gallery: Veteran Carriers Host Veterans Council at 3rd Annual Trucking for a Cause Car Show
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Veteran Carriers hosted the Veterans Council at its 3rd Annual Trucking for a Cause Car Show. Take a look at the photo gallery below!
Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
Comments / 1