VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Red Cross and Macon-Bibb EMA shelter training course canceled
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The American Red Cross of Central Georgia and Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency had previously set Wednesday's date for a shelter training course to allow volunteers to learn about helping people during disasters and other hard times but, due to Hurricane Ian's upcoming impacts on Middle Georgia's weather, the course is being canceled and rescheduled for a later date.
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
Monroe County Deputies looking for escaped inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins, from Columbus, was on a city work detail when deputies say he stole a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth Seal on the side.
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
2 People Died After A Car Crash In Washington County (Washington County, GA)
Officials reported a car crash on Fall Line Freeway near the Jefferson County line at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The victims who died in the crash were identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
'You can't replace a life': Hospital offers little response to 9-year-old locked out of ER
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. -- "It could have been a life or death situation. And so then I'm sorry would just not get it. You know, you can't replace a life," Lucille Montford Jakadan Miller's great aunt said. Minutes ticked by Sunday night as 9-year-old Jakadan was having an asthma attack. His...
Classic rock icons Three Dog Night coming to the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mama won't tell you not to come to this one. Three Dog Night is coming to Macon in April. With 11 Top 10 hits, three number one singles, and 12 certified gold records over a career spanning more than 50 years, these classic rock giants are still at it, spreading their Joy to the World and their current tour is bringing them right here to the Macon City Auditorium.
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
Deputies: Three shot Friday night in Macon, no information on who did the shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are recovering after being shot Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday night near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Blount Street. Investigators say three people were shot at a gathering. All three victims...
Bibb County's hidden gems of nature may surprise you
A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller recently...
Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
Atrium Health Navicent nurse arrested, charged with recording woman in childbirth
MACON, Ga. — An Atrium Health Navicent nurse faces a felony charge for allegedly recording a woman in labor and posting it to social media. The alleged video recording happened at Atrium Health Navicent on May 16. The arrest warrant says the woman who gave birth learned on August...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
