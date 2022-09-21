ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Red Cross and Macon-Bibb EMA shelter training course canceled

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The American Red Cross of Central Georgia and Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency had previously set Wednesday's date for a shelter training course to allow volunteers to learn about helping people during disasters and other hard times but, due to Hurricane Ian's upcoming impacts on Middle Georgia's weather, the course is being canceled and rescheduled for a later date.
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May

MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
Monroe County Deputies looking for escaped inmate

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins, from Columbus, was on a city work detail when deputies say he stole a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth Seal on the side.
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police

MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
Classic rock icons Three Dog Night coming to the Macon City Auditorium

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mama won't tell you not to come to this one. Three Dog Night is coming to Macon in April. With 11 Top 10 hits, three number one singles, and 12 certified gold records over a career spanning more than 50 years, these classic rock giants are still at it, spreading their Joy to the World and their current tour is bringing them right here to the Macon City Auditorium.
Bibb County's hidden gems of nature may surprise you

A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller recently...
Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
