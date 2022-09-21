Read full article on original website
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Finds Pedro Pascal Leading the Post-Apocalyptic Video Game Adaptation (Video)
The critically acclaimed game is now an HBO drama series
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
Former Fox News Host Melissa Francis Was Fired Via a ‘You’ve Been Canceled’ Teleprompter Message
The TV personality told Megyn Kelly Friday that her 2020 pink slip appeared instead of a script moments before she was due on air
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
‘The Mother': Watch Jennifer Lopez Turn Into a Mama Bear to Protect Her Child (Video)
Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”. “The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.
‘House of the Dragon’ Creator Ryan Condal Addresses Why Miguel Sapochnik Left as Co-Showrunner
I think at the end, he had said what he had to say, Condal says
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’
Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
Guillermo del Toro Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into His Stop-Motion Process in ‘Pinocchio’ Featurette (Video)
The Oscar-winning filmmaker previews his next directorial effort
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
Ratings: NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Franchise Premieres Lock Up Thursday’s Largest Audience
However, the network tied with Fox's baseball broadcast in the advertiser-coveted demo
Hannah Gadsby Announces Trans-Inclusive Netflix Comedy Showcase With New Multi-Title Deal
Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comic Hannah Gadsby has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix, which includes a new hour-long special that will tape in Sydney during their “Body of Work” world tour. The Tasmania, Australia-hailing comedian will also produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Flight 828’s Final Destination (Video)
Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez return for the final season
