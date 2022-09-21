Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO