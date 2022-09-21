Read full article on original website
Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday. Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event. All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program. The fund...
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
FOUND: Police have located 30-year-old with a cognitive impairment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The missing man was located and is in good health, according to police. A Silver Alert has been issued for a man suffering from dementia or cognitive impairment in Winston-Salem Thursday. Police described the as a 30-year-old white man with long brown hair that may...
Experts urge people to cut trees back ahead of storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy said the leading cause of power outages in our state is due to fallen limbs or trees onto power lines. Experts said in order to prevent situations like this people should take action now. Limbs are being removed ahead of storms rolling through this...
WFMY NEWS2
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
Local company training dogs to protect missile sites
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
WFMY NEWS2
2 women found shot dead in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
cbs17
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
Man dead after crash on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: THE ROAD HAS SINCE REOPENED FOLLOWING THIS CRASH. A man died after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:02 a.m. about a crash involving one car on the 3700...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
2 dead after shooting on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release. At 1:15 p.m., Asheboro officers were dispatched to Hamlin Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found two victims, later identified as Fatima Anne Alston, 68, of Asheboro, […]
Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night. Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Should you repair or replace your appliance?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
2 suspects rob 11 North Carolina businesses in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person Sept. 9 in the parking lot […]
Things to do in the Triad this fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors, and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of farms and markets offering pumpkins, hayrides, and more for family and friends to enjoy. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455.
WFMY NEWS2
