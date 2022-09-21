ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Experts urge people to cut trees back ahead of storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy said the leading cause of power outages in our state is due to fallen limbs or trees onto power lines. Experts said in order to prevent situations like this people should take action now. Limbs are being removed ahead of storms rolling through this...
GREENSBORO, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Local company training dogs to protect missile sites

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 women found shot dead in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
ASHEBORO, NC
Debbie Miller
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release. At 1:15 p.m., Asheboro officers were dispatched to Hamlin Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found two victims, later identified as Fatima Anne Alston, 68, of Asheboro, […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Should you repair or replace your appliance?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Things to do in the Triad this fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors, and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of farms and markets offering pumpkins, hayrides, and more for family and friends to enjoy. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

