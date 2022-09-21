GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?

