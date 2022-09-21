Yep, this looks insane. Netflix has officially unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan limited series, The Watcher, slated to drop on October 13th. The limited series is based off a true story about a stalker who preys on a family in their New Jersey home, and boy, this is nightmare fuel. According to Deadline, the series will star Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as Maria and Derek Brannock, as they move into their dream home. However, things get […] The post Netflix Unveils Trailer For New True Story Horror Series, ‘The Watcher,’ & It Looks Terrifying first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TV SERIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO