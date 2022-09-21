ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football suffers first loss, bounced by Cincinnati, 45-24

In an electric environment in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon, Indiana and the University of Cincinnati traded field goals to start the first quarter. Bearcat redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant found a hole in the Hoosiers’ secondary and launched a pass to junior wide receiver Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led Indiana at the end of the first quarter, 10-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football suffers first loss of season, falling 45-24 against Cincinnati

Indiana football’s undefeated season came to an abrupt end Saturday against the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats exploited the Hoosiers’ defensive weaknesses and dominated the Hoosiers Saturday afternoon, 45-24. After last season’s loss at home against Cincinnati sent Indiana on a downward trajectory in which it lost nine...
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

‘That’s all I want’: Mike Woodson has Indiana men’s basketball ready to compete for titles

Indiana men’s basketball isn’t focusing on the hype and the spotlight that comes with being a preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but it isn’t shying away from it either. When Indiana tips off its season Nov. 7 against Moorehead State, it will be mired in optimism surrounding the program, a level of which hasn’t been seen in years in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana DC Chad Wilt returns to Cincinnati looking to upset his former team

Indiana football will travel to Cincinnati Saturday to take on a familiar nonconference opponent in the University of Cincinnati in search of revenge. Since the last time these two teams met, they’ve undergone opposite trajectories. The Bearcats went undefeated during the 2021 football regular season, earning them a spot in the college football playoff making them the first non-Power Five conference team to make it in the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer’s reassuring performance keeps team optimistic despite Michigan State draw

On paper, all signs pointed toward an easy victory for Indiana men’s soccer in the leadup to its match against Michigan State. The struggling Spartans, who were dealt an unfavorable hand in their nonconference schedule, fared poorly in their early-season tune-ups and weren’t competitive against ranked opposition. Confidence and consistency were especially lacking on the defensive end as the back line entered Friday’s matchup without a clean sheet under its belt.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Catch up on the IU graduate workers coalition before the strike vote

After more than three years of protesting working conditions at IU which culminated last spring in a weekslong strike, members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are now voting on whether to strike again starting this week. Since the last strike ended in May, IU has announced policy changes that address the IGWC-UE’s five main demands, but has withheld union recognition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium

Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Lotus in the Meadow kicks off weekend of events

Dogs, children, college students, townies and Charlie Bird of Bloomington — perched on a bike — gathered on the night of the autumn equinox. Donning blankets and sweatshirts, the 29th Annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festivals opening night brought an array of people to Dunn Meadow. The 50-degree temperatures and breezy air didn’t stop attendees from exploring the event, though, like Bloomington resident Diego Aca and IU sophomore Araceli Cuazitl.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

