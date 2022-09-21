Read full article on original website
Mountain storms and a cool down Monday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving southwest through Dona Ana County Monday morning. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear, with chilly temperatures up north. High temperatures will be around two to ten degrees cooler than Sunday in some of central western and southern New Mexico today, thanks to the cold front that started moving in Sunday morning. The southeast plains will see the most noticeable cooldown.
Heavy rain pushes south this evening, clearing north
Flash flooding warnings are in effect for the Rio Puerco near Guadalupe where 2-3″ of rain fell Thursday. The river is at minor flood stage around 15.5 ft. But we’re finally seeing some drier air spill into northern New Mexico this evening. Clear skies will help dip temperatures below freezing for the Moreno Valley overnight. So if you’re far enough north, you may want to cover some plants. Otherwise, we’re still tracking some scattered storms this evening in Socorro County near I-25. These storms will continue moving east throughout the evening packing some locally heavy rain. We’re also still talking about warm summery temps for southern and central NM. Highs were in the middle 80s for the ABQ metro and lower 90s for Tucumcari and Roswell. Santa Fe climbed to near 80°. This is several degrees above average for late September.
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
Mechanical harvesters could help chile farmers with labor shortage
The NMCA hopes to help with staffing and labor shortages. However, it won’t be more people to help; it’ll be with the use of machines. Mechanical harvesters could help chile farmers with …. News Conference: Balloon Fiesta details final plans …. Trial starts for 2 Metropolitan Detention Center...
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
Flooding north, storms moving into the metro this evening
It’s been a rather active day across northwest New Mexico with heavy rain/flash flooding over northern Sandoval County near Cuba. We’ve already collected 1-2″ of rain there this afternoon alone. So a good reminder to avoid low lying areas if in the warned zone. Otherwise, pack the umbrella for the metro this evening as scattered storms are rolling through the area. The storms are weakening, but still drop some locally heavier rain and slow traffic considerably. So plan on some delays there. The storms slowly move east throughout the evening. We’ll clear out later tonight from north to south with drier air arriving. So temperatures will be quite chilly waking up Friday morning over the northern mountain zones as temps crash near freezing. Mild temperatures continue to cling to southern NM however.
New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has discovered the previously 'extinct' greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday it has discovered that the state fish is naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch, one of the first places the agency stocked it in its native South Platte River drainage," CPW said in a news release. ...
New Colfax General Long-Term Facility Breaks Ground
SPRINGER – On a picture-perfect Friday in northeastern NM, Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham on Sept. 23 broke ground on a new long-term. care facility in Springer made possible through $15 million from her and the state’s capital outlay. The new facility will feature 32 private rooms, overnight guest accommodations, a recreation area, family room, chapel, hair salon and exterior gardens with walking paths.
New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns. People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a […]
Gila Calf Capture – New Mexico Elk Research
RMEF volunteers are helping New Mexico Game and Fish learn more about the impacts of Mexican gray wolves on the elk population. This summer, they put boots on the ground in the Gila National Forest to grid the landscape searching for newborn calves. Once located and captured, researchers gather data and tag them with VHF trackers and GPS collars to monitor mortality and survival.
Feds begin air-dropping seeds and mulch over the burn scar in northern NM
Watersheds have been threatened and damaged for months by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history and the flooding that followed. This week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service got a start on land restoration, dropping seeds by helicopter and mulch by plane onto private land. The Emergency Watershed...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Help Solve New Mexico Elk Poaching Case
Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, a headless bull...
