Flash flooding warnings are in effect for the Rio Puerco near Guadalupe where 2-3″ of rain fell Thursday. The river is at minor flood stage around 15.5 ft. But we’re finally seeing some drier air spill into northern New Mexico this evening. Clear skies will help dip temperatures below freezing for the Moreno Valley overnight. So if you’re far enough north, you may want to cover some plants. Otherwise, we’re still tracking some scattered storms this evening in Socorro County near I-25. These storms will continue moving east throughout the evening packing some locally heavy rain. We’re also still talking about warm summery temps for southern and central NM. Highs were in the middle 80s for the ABQ metro and lower 90s for Tucumcari and Roswell. Santa Fe climbed to near 80°. This is several degrees above average for late September.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO