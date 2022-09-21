Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Monday September 26th
Sacramento new anti-camping ordinances are in place this morning, restricting where the homeless can set up camp. Governor Newsom signing a law that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a state sponsored identification card. Governor Newsom vetoing a bill that would have made kindergarten mandatory in California, saying the program...
iheart.com
Gov. DeSantis: 5,000 Guard Troops Deployed Ahead Of Storm
Governor Ron DeSantis says 5000 Florida National Guard troops have been activated ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. Another 2000 Guard members from Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina have also been called up to help Florida recover from the storm. Five urban search-and-rescue teams are also activated and the Florida Fish...
iheart.com
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
Synagogues across Florida are gearing up to celebrate the Jewish New Year, many for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. In Boca Raton, the folks at the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. "It was three o'clock in the...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 26th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
iheart.com
Parole Board Reaches Decision On Whether To Release Kentucky School Shooter
Convicted school shooter Michael Carneal was denied parole on Monday (September 26). The Kentucky Parole Board said that Carneal must spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing three of his classmates and injuring five others at Heath High School in 1997 when he was 14. Carneal pleaded...
iheart.com
Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway
What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17. Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury...
iheart.com
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
LARGO -- Pinellas County is ordering evacuations of residents in Zones A, B and C to clear out of the county ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to significantly impact the Tampa Bay area, with hours of hurricane force winds and storm surges of five to eight feet, or higher.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Hurricane Ian Now A Cat 2 Storm, Warning Up For Tampa Bay
(Miami, FL) -- Florida is the on edge tonight as Hurricane Ian intensifies and inches closer to the Sunshine State. Tampa could get a direct hit from Hurricane Ian -- something the area hasn't seen for 100 years. Mandatory evacuations in the area are underway and Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a "state of emergency" for the entire state.
iheart.com
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
iheart.com
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- Two more Tampa Bay area counties have issued evacuation orders. Manatee County says evacuations will begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Evacuations will be mandatory in Zone A and voluntary in Zone B. Hernando County has begun issuing evacuations for low-lying areas, mobile homes, and areas west of...
iheart.com
One injured, one killed in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman was killed, and a 36-year-old man was injured in a crash near Byron Center last Friday afternoon on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Drive. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when the man driving a pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Ian Forecast To Be At Major Hurricane Strength Soon
Florida is bracing for what could be one of the most powerful hurricanes it has seen in years. Tampa could get a direct hit from Hurricane Ian -- something the area hasn't seen for 100 years. Mandatory evacuations in the area are underway and Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a...
Comments / 0