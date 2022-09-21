Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Wilde Wore 2022's Coolest Sneakers With the Tank I Buy in Bulk on Amazon
Whereas last year, every fashion person and their group of equally stylish best friends were wearing New Balance 550s on a daily basis, 2022's sneakers of choice look a bit different. Part of Gucci's high-profile collab with Adidas, the German athletic brand's classic Gazelle sneakers—which were first designed in the 1960s and have been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Kristen Stewart, and Alexa Chung—are quickly becoming the most sought-after sneakers of the year thanks to an elevated new color palette and gummy, logo-embellished soles. That, and a ton of new celebrity fans.
Bella Hadid Wore Ugg's New Viral Platform Boots With the Tiniest Short Shorts
Whenever a new style of Uggs is released, it's inevitable for well-dressed celebrities to flock to them, which is exactly what's happening now that the Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots have officially dropped. First, we saw Elsa Hosk don a pair of the lifted take on the brand's beloved booties during New York Fashion Week. And now, Bella Hadid is following suit.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
These 24 Wardrobe Staples Are Dominating Our Editors' Fall Looks
For fashion editors, there’s no seasonal task more emotionally fulfilling than prepping for the arrival of fall. (There’s a reason September issues are so hefty.) In an effort to expedite the process this time around—the clock really is ticking here—I tapped two of Who What Wear’s best fall dressers for tips on putting together a handful of outfit formulas that you can rely on all season long. And as expected, they didn’t disappoint. The six looks they’ve crafted revolve around some of the new season’s most trend-forward pieces, from a great pair of wide-leg jeans to the chunky loafers I’ve already added to my cart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ciara Told Me Her 5 Holy-Grail Wardrobe Staples—You Know What to Do
Ciara knows how to make a grand entrance. When she arrived at New York Fashion Week, every head turned. The showstopping outfit was comprised of only two items: oversize black sunglasses and a shiny leather trench. LITA by Ciara received a room of its own at Revolve's NYFW gallery. She walked around in awe, touching the clothes she designed, interacting with the models, and telling her children and friends about the details of her design process. Later, she told me, "It's surreal to be kicking off fashion week with my own brand. That's a 'pinch myself' moment."
10 Outfits to Wear With All of Fall's Trendy Flat Shoes
I'm a shoe person through and through, so you can bet that I've been studying all of the trendy fall ones for months now. One big observation I've had is that many of this season's It shoes are flats. And I must say that I love to see it. It's quite the change from all of the sky-high platforms that dominated the spring and summer months of 2022, but the fashion month street style I've seen so far proves that flats are indeed taking precedence for fall. But how to style them, you ask? Good question.
And Now, Every Beauty Trend That Went Viral Thanks to Hailey Bieber
Just like the rest of the world seems to be, I too am mildly obsessed with Hailey Bieber. She has everyone in a trance, particularly in the beauty space. It’s not difficult to see why—she truly has her finger on the pulse, and nearly everything she does will inevitably dictate a brand-new beauty craze.
I'm Not One for Copying Outfits, But These 9 Instagram Looks Are Perfection
I'm not sure if it's the fact I haven't treated myself to anything new in a while or that we're currently navigating that awkward period between seasons where the weather can't seem to make up its mind, but lately, I've been feeling stuck in a style rut. Now, with autumn rapidly approaching, I think it's high time I pull myself out of my self-induced fashion funk and allow myself to get excited about cozy knits, luxurious layers, and, yes, a pumpkin spice latte or two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The One Boot Style That The Fashion Set Won't Ever Toss
Congratulations to all who celebrate because it's that time of year; fall. While there are things we all love about warm weather, the slow decline in temperatures allows us to finally embrace all the best things in life (like leather jackets and chunky sweaters). But the real cold weather fanatics know that the best thing about fall and winter is the boots, hands down. There's something to be said about the power of a great pair of boots—it can make or break any ensemble. So you can understand why investing in a great pair is of the utmost importance.
Paris Hilton's Barbiecore Look Stole Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 Show
That's hot. Paris Hilton closed out Versace's S/S 23 show this weekend in Milan wearing a shimmery pink minidress, a hot-pink veil, fingerless pink gloves, and pink heels. With the Y2K aesthetic in full swing, who better to showcase an elevated take on the time period's fashion than the princess of the 2000s herself?
Christine Chiu Embraced 2000s High Glamour at the Tom Ford Show
Christine Chiu—star and producer of Netflix’s Bling Empire, front-row fixture, and beloved couture connoisseur—is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of fashion week. In fact, she thrives in it. Case in point: her very busy and chic trip to New York last week. In town for the start of the S/S 23 shows, Chiu came equipped with a packed schedule and an arsenal of photo-worthy looks to suit every occasion, including a stunning royal purple Saint Laurent number for the #VogueWorld show and an archival sculptural velvet Mugler minidress for the Fashion Media Awards (two of our faves).
If I Went Shopping With Lorelai Gilmore, I Know She'd Love These 30 Fall Finds
Fall is not just the season when I start really dressing. It's also the time when. is on my TV, playing on a constant loop. Although the show's main focus is the ever-changing relationship between the Gilmore family and whatever boys happen to have won Rory's and Lorelai's hearts that season (team Jess and Luke, forever), I think the show has some hidden fashion moments. I would love to discuss Rory's love for oversize sweaters or Emily's expertise in Hermès, but today's topic of discussion is the kitschy style of Lorelai Gilmore. From the slinky slip dresses worn at Friday-night dinners to the baby tees and Bermuda shorts, her looks made sense to me despite the wild choices she made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Jenner Found the Jeans That Look Best With Those Adidas It Sneakers
If you've been paying attention to people's feet in recent months, you have probably noticed that Adidas Samba sneakers (and, to a slightly lesser extent, the brand's Gazelle sneakers) are everywhere. The pared-down, retro soccer sneakers are a refreshing change for anyone who's over the chunky sneakers that have been popular in recent years. As soon as influential people such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid started wearing them earlier this year, everyone else did too. The next thing we knew, they were selling out. The pair that Jenner just wore is only available on resale sites.
4 Beauty Hacks I Learned From Binge-Watching Selena Gomez's TikToks
Let's be honest: Celebrity TikToks are hit-or-miss. It's also fairly rare for me to watch a celebrity TikTok and feel like I found it informative or helpful (the cult of celebrity is usually meant to be enticing enough). One celebrity who really manages to nail it, though? Selena Gomez. Gomez's...
Kendall Jenner Leaked Her Fall Shopping List, and These 30 Items Are in My Cart
If you know me, you know I love Kendall Jenner's style. Leaning into wardrobe basics but loving on trends, she always delivers an outfit that I'm dying to copy. So when she releases her seasonal shopping list with Fwrd, I'm always all ears. I noticed that her latest edit has a lot of teases for her fall wardrobe. She's loving classics like the wide-leg-pant trend and neutrals. However, she is still incorporating bold colors and daring trends. (Think as many cutouts as possible.)
Emily Carey Bids Adieu to Young Alicent in House of the Dragon
We have reached the halfway point of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, which means the actors who play young Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower—Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively—will pass the baton to their (slightly) older counterparts, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Cue the tears. You could say we’ve grown attached to Hollywood newcomers, making the midseason transition a bittersweet one. Alcock and Carey have made a big impression over the last five episodes, effectively setting the tone for the rest of the show. In other words, D’Arcy and Cooke have some big shoes to fill. Before bidding adieu to Westeros’s most powerful young women, we caught up with Carey to talk about her whirlwind experience starring in one of this year’s biggest shows.
Welcome to Sweater Season—5 Trends That Are Out and 5 That Are In
It just doesn't feel right to think about sweaters when it's still 90ºF in the shade and everyone on your Instagram feed seems to be on the Amalfi Coast. Trust me—I get it. But as of yesterday, it's officially fall, and chances are you'll soon find yourself reaching for a sweater. I, for one, am ready for that after five months of heat and humidity. (I live in the South…)
There Are Endless Fall Trends, But None Are as Fun as These 3
I used to associate fall with toning down my wardrobe, but this season, it's quite the opposite. With dopamine dressing on the rise (aka wearing bold clothing that makes you happy), fall is no longer synonymous with warm neutrals and dark hues. In fact, the dopamine-dressing trend is bigger than ever, and I'm preparing my wardrobe accordingly. If you want to follow my lead, start by clearing a few racks for bubblegum-pink pieces, revealing cut-outs, and compliment-worthy prints. Feeling like you need a bit of visual inspiration? As always, Net-a-Porter's site is right on-trend and filled to the brim with mood-boosting pieces that you'll want to wear again and again. I've curated my favorites below, but I had to hold myself back because everything from the retailer is just so good.
‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’
Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
I Think These 8 Outfits Are Sexy, Elevated, & Chic, so I'll Copy Them This Fall
While summer is known for being the season to wear all of the "sexy" outfits in your closet, don't sleep on fall. A classic case of "more is less" leads to me nominate fall as the sexiest season of the year. Showing a little skin with an unbuttoned cardigan or off-the-shoulder sweater is somehow more intriguing to me than baring it all in the summer heat.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0