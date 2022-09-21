Read full article on original website
Families gather in Davenport to remember loved ones lost to violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local support group Family Resources brought people together in Davenport over the weekend to honor lives lost in homicides. Rows of shirts on wooden posts were planted into the ground with names of victims written on each one at Centennial Park. "Breasia was 10 years old,"...
'It's modern' | Galesburg Junior Senior High School shows off $40 million upgrades at open house
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students in the Galesburg area are taking on a higher level of learning as they enjoy more than $40 million in upgrades at Galesburg Junior Senior High School. "Almost everything was renovated," Galesburg Community Unit School District #205 Superintendent John Asplund said. "There really isn't an...
KCRG.com
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
WQAD
Quad Cities fall color guide: When to watch
MOLINE, Ill. — The weather is finally feeling more like fall as temperatures cool off and the amount of daylight continues to wane. In a previous Ask Andrew segment, I detailed how the weather pattern would likely impact the intensity of fall color this year. Now, we'll examine the expected timing of the peak fall colors not only here in the Quad Cities, but throughout the entire region.
Muscatine School District granted $100,000 for mental health training
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education allocated grants to 10 Iowa school districts including Muscatine. The grants are for COVID response and recovery initiatives targeting social, emotional and behavioral health. The Muscatine school district received $100,000 after requesting the grant last week. They received the good news over the weekend.
St. Ambrose School of Social Work pushes students to vote on National Voter Registration Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and a Quad Cities school is continuing its push to get people to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm election in November. The St. Ambrose University School of Social Work promoted its third National Voters Registration Day on...
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Nearly 4K runners from around the world lace up for 25th Quad Cities marathon
MOLINE, Ill. — Thousands of people laced up their shoes over the weekend for the 25th Quad Cities marathon. The race attracted nearly 4,000 runners. It included a full and half marathon as well as a 5K run. It started and ended in Moline. The race took runners to...
Moline school placed on lockdown after student brings BB gun to school
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline middle school is no longer locked down after a Thursday morning incident, according to a news release from Moline police chief Darren Gault. At 8:09 a.m. the school resource officer at John Deere Middle School was notified that a student was observed entering the building with what appeared to be a handgun.
Girls in Aviation Day helping women take flight at QC airport Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. — A Quad Cities event this weekend is hoping to get more women to take flight. According to federal aviation authorities, around 90% of pilots are men, and thousands of them will be retiring in the next few years. "This is what I'm passionate about," Quad Cities...
Class of 2020: St. Ambrose grads finally walk across the stage for their diplomas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Graduates from St. Ambrose University's class of 2020 finally got a chance to celebrate. The Davenport college canceled in-person ceremonies for spring and fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the school has been working to make sure the class gets the ceremony they deserve — and what better time could that be than homecoming?
Clinton community gathers for 24th Stop the Hate/Show the Love peace walk
CLINTON, Iowa — Calls are growing around the Quad Cities to stop violence and hate throughout the area. The latest effort was a peace walk held in Clinton on Sept. 15. It was the 24th year of the Stop the Hate/Show the Love Walk, which saw community members of all ages marching down the Jefferson Elementary School walking trail.
One teen is the 'top dog' at his new business 'Updog'
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington-area teen has been serving up some cheesy goodness this summer at the Jefferson Street Farmers Market. Bo Haubrich is 14 years old and a new business owner. He started his mobile food stand "Updog" where he sells nachos, hot dogs and snow cones. The nachos and hot dogs have chili cheese options too.
Nearly 30 people gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 28 people gathered in Rock Island Wednesday afternoon for a naturalization ceremony, hosted by Chief Judge for the US District Court Judge Sara Darrow. "Many of them have been on this journey for a long time, have lived in this community in the United States for at least five years in most cases, have passed have passed all the tests and have earned the citizenship which was recognized here today," Judge Darrow said.
Benefit honoring fallen Knox County Deputy happening Friday in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police. In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
us1049quadcities.com
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
With launch of 988, Iowa City crisis call center sees number texts increase by nearly 800%
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline in the U.S. went live in July. Those who call or text 988 will be connected with trained mental health counselors. The three-digit hotline is designed to be easy to remember, instead of dialing the longer 800...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
Comments / 0