Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750Cadrene HeslopColorado State
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads pack punch in ColoradoDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee soothes Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 LocationsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Related
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County-area cone zones for Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022
• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31. The intersection of 30th Street and Colorado Avenue is fully closed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more
The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
newscenter1.tv
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows RTD train split in 2 during derailment
New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Denver
There was a large police presence in the area of Alameda and Galena after an officer-involved shooting.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital
Officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight on Saturday after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
[VIDEO] Colorado-style 'traffic jam' shows stunning phenomenon underway
Elk rut is officially underway in Colorado, with social media videos starting to circulate that capture the stunning natural phenomenon taking place. As many elk swarm city streets, parks, and sidewalks in the area of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, visitors should know that they might encounter a 'road block' during their travels.
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail...
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
Comments / 0