Boulder, CO

Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County-area cone zones for Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022

• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31. The intersection of 30th Street and Colorado Avenue is fully closed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
newscenter1.tv

Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year

COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
COLORADO STATE
#Nutrition Education#Volunteers#Pinto Beans#Bvsd#Niwot#Rock River Ranches
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO

