TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A 20-year-old Lincoln County woman was jailed last week, accused of attacking her boyfriend during an argument. The couple had been fighting after the 22-year-old man confronted her for not picking the phone up when he called for a ride home after he had been drinking. Investigators say during the course of the argument the woman lunged at him, and allegedly tried to choke him.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO