Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
wsgw.com
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
abc12.com
Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Police identify area man found dead in car outside Bay City apartment complex
BAY CITY, MI — Police have identified a man found dead earlier this week in an SUV parked at a Bay City apartment complex. The body found the evening of Monday, Sept. 19, was that of 47-year-old Rolando L. Lopez, a Saginaw resident. Lopez’s identity was confirmed during an autopsy conducted Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday. Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Lopez had been...
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Burton Walmart evacuated due to natural gas leak
BURTON, MI – A local Walmart store was evacuated Friday morning due to concerns over what authorities called a small natural gas leak. The Burton Walmart store, 5323 E. Court St., was evacuated at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, due to a small odor and leak of natural gas, police said.
abc12.com
One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following an accident on I-75 at Corunna Road. According to Flint Township police, when officers responded to the accident September, 24th at 4:45 p.m., they discovered one person had been ejected from a vehicle. The initial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating a cutting at Bridgeport High School, building on lockdown
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI -- Bridgeport High School has been placed in secure mode after a cutting occurred the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22. A media alert from Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 11:43 a.m. stated that the scene was secure and not active. Police from Bridgeport Township, Frankenmuth, Saginaw County...
wsgw.com
Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods
Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
abc12.com
Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police need your help locating missing man
FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend
BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
County commissioner seat for Saginaw city, township up for grabs in election
SAGINAW, MI — Two newcomers will pursue the District 10 seat on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners this fall. Voters will choose between Democrat Lisa Coney and Republican Jason Wise during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The victor will earn a 2-year term on the 11-member board that oversees the Saginaw County government.
Comments / 0