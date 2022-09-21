ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Officials: More than half of South Carolina fake pills contained fentanyl

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fentanyl was found in more than half of the fake pills tested in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. "The main message that we want to get out to anyone is just one fake pill can kill," said Michelle Nienhius, the department's manager for prevention and intervention services.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening this weekend in Greenville. It will be located at Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End Saturday morning, Oct. 1. Organizers say more than 600 communities hold walks each year. They also say the Walk to End Alzheimer's is...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Anxiety#Behavioral Health#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WYFF4.com

Missing South Carolina teen found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Tasty As Fit in Greenville closes due to 'labor issues'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing up shop. Tasty As Fit, a grab-n-go plant-based and gluten-free restaurant, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. The store opened in January 2021. "It was the hardest decision I've probably ever had to make," owner Emilie Blanchard said in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy