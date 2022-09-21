Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
WYFF4.com
Officials: More than half of South Carolina fake pills contained fentanyl
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fentanyl was found in more than half of the fake pills tested in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. "The main message that we want to get out to anyone is just one fake pill can kill," said Michelle Nienhius, the department's manager for prevention and intervention services.
Spartanburg Humane to offer free vaccines for pets
The Spartanburg Humane Society will provide free pet vaccinations Monday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Greenville animal shelter seeking foster parents after kennel cough outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the upstate are running out of space to care for animals. Just two weeks ago South Carolina declared a state of emergency for all shelters. On top of that, Greenville County Animal Care is facing another hurdle. If you don’t want to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening this weekend in Greenville. It will be located at Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End Saturday morning, Oct. 1. Organizers say more than 600 communities hold walks each year. They also say the Walk to End Alzheimer's is...
Residents speak out after Greenville Co. GOP social media post on library books
The Greenville County Republican Party is getting a lot of attention for a social media post calling for certain sexually graphic books to be removed from the children's section of the Greenville County Library System.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
Governor McMaster to be in Greer Monday night
As the general election approaches, candidates are out more speaking to voter groups. Governor Henry McMaster will be in Greenville County speaking at an event titled “Victory Kickoff”.
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum
There is a ghost roaming the halls of Pickens County Museum in South Carolina and his name is Willie Earle. The post The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum appeared first on NewsOne.
Missing Greenville teenager found safe, but Anderson teen remains missing
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9’s are conducting an active search for 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney who has been missing since just before 8:00 P.M. Sunday night.
Hackers steal Upstate fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
Deputies find missing teen in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Tasty As Fit in Greenville closes due to 'labor issues'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing up shop. Tasty As Fit, a grab-n-go plant-based and gluten-free restaurant, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. The store opened in January 2021. "It was the hardest decision I've probably ever had to make," owner Emilie Blanchard said in the...
Police in North Carolina tourist town reveal worsening violent crime stats following Fox News report
City police in Asheville, North Carolina, recently released new statistics that show rising violent crime trends in the Democrat-led tourist town have continued, increasing 34% year-to-date compared to last year and 29% over 2020. "The Asheville Police Department takes this very, very seriously," Capt. Joe Silberman of the Asheville Police...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
The Post and Courier
Lake Keowee attacker killed by boat rescuer had BAC triple legal limit
SENECA — John and Debra Dotson saw the riderless Sea-Doo first, cutting circles in the surface of Lake Keowee as its engine continued to run. Then they saw the two people in the water, struggling to stay afloat without life vests. We have to help them, Debra, 70, told...
WYFF4.com
Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
