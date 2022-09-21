ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Nia Long Speaks On Fiancé Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, a story broke that Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka would face a possible suspension for a consensual, but “inappropriate” relationship with a woman in the Celtics organization. Word quickly spread across the news with many people, sports commentators, and social media voicing their opinions on the situation. However, pretty much everybody asked the same question: “Why would you cheat on Nia Long?”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqué
Vibe

Akon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In Africa

Akon has revealed that he and Michael Jackson once discussed plans to open music schools in Africa. In an interview with TMZ on Monday (Sept. 26), the artist, legally known as Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, 49, spoke to the outlet in depth about the planned music universities that were derailed after MJ died.More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&BMichael Jackson's 'Thriller' Singles Receive Diamond Certifications “It started as a concept,” Akon expressed. “Me and Mike were talking about creating music universities throughout Africa. Giving them the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy