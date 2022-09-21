Akon has revealed that he and Michael Jackson once discussed plans to open music schools in Africa. In an interview with TMZ on Monday (Sept. 26), the artist, legally known as Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, 49, spoke to the outlet in depth about the planned music universities that were derailed after MJ died.More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&BMichael Jackson's 'Thriller' Singles Receive Diamond Certifications “It started as a concept,” Akon expressed. “Me and Mike were talking about creating music universities throughout Africa. Giving them the...

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO