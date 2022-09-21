Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg comes up just short in quest for 1st win over Clairton
In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0), No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings, held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2022: Xavier Nelson sets receiving records in Bishop Canevin win
Xavier Nelson set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns in a career to led Bishop Canevin to a 56-0 victory over Avella (0-5, 0-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference Saturday night. Nelson caught three balls for 123 yards, including touchdown grabs of 51 and 52 yards, to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines
By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format
WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference
Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night. Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0). Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seneca Valley excels on offense, defense to defeat Mt. Lebanon
It was the performance Seneca Valley coach Ron Bustchle has been waiting for. A havoc-wreaking defense that forced six turnovers and an offense that took advantage of its opportunities combined for a dominant performance for the Raiders in a 24-6 win at Mt. Lebanon on Friday night in a clash between Class 6A teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Cydney Blahovec
In most sports, a span of five seconds isn’t that big of a deal, unless it’s right before the buzzer. In cross country, five seconds could mean a 10-place difference or more. That was exactly the case for Hempfield senior Cydney Blahovec and her performances in the Red,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated
Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair stays undefeated with victory over Peters Township
Upper St. Clair outlasted Peters Township in a defensive struggle Friday night with a gritty, 17-10 win in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference. The victory was led by the Panthers defensive unit, which held the Indians out of the end zone until the game’s final minute. “I thought...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock rolls past Seton Hill
Noah Grover was 21 for 37 passing for 294 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score to lead Slippery Rock to a 30-2 victory over Seton Hill in the PSAC opener for both teams Saturday. Slippery Rock (4-0, 1-0) held Seton Hill (0-4, 0-1) to 106 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rodney Gallagher uses smarts to lead Laurel Highlands past Latrobe
Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, on Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC grad Brenna Springer finds new, more comfortable home with Seton Hill women's soccer
Brenna Springer needed a fresh start. Like many high school athletes, she was enamored with the idea of playing at the Division I level, so the former Greensburg Central Catholic star accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Akron. The experience left a lot to be desired. During her freshman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dedication pays off for Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly with commitment to Quinnipiac
The transformation of Penn Hills senior guard Daemar Kelly wasn’t something that happened overnight. Long days and nights in the gym allowed the 6-foot-5 Indians senior guard to slowly progress into being a strong all-around basketball player. Kelly made his college choice last week, selecting Quinnipiac over Rider, Robert...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview rallies from early deficit against Frazier
After Frazier mounted an impressive 86-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, Riverview responded by controlling the time of possession, running the football at will and scoring the final three touchdowns in an 18-6 road victory Friday night in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup. Riverview used a three-headed rushing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team
Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon softball pitcher Kolowitz makes verbal commitment to St. Francis (Pa.)
Belle Vernon senior Olivia Kolowitz became more familiar with the recruiting game last fall when she joined the Ohio Outlaws travel softball team. As her pitching improved on an ascending plane, so did her stock as a prospect. Suddenly, college programs knew her name. Her mind was opened to a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon gains confidence with rivalry victory over Thomas Jefferson
Belle Vernon was opportunistic in a 21-7 victory over rival Thomas Jefferson on Friday night. Despite the two squads no longer being in the same conference, the hatred between the two was evident, and the Leopards (2-2, 0-0) came out on top. “It’s big because it’s TJ, but we needed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six
Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night. The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points. Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two...
Comments / 0