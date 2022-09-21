ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg comes up just short in quest for 1st win over Clairton

In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0), No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings, held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Leechburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Clairton, PA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Leechburg, PA
Clairton, PA
Sports
Leechburg, PA
Sports
City
Clairton, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seneca Valley excels on offense, defense to defeat Mt. Lebanon

It was the performance Seneca Valley coach Ron Bustchle has been waiting for. A havoc-wreaking defense that forced six turnovers and an offense that took advantage of its opportunities combined for a dominant performance for the Raiders in a 24-6 win at Mt. Lebanon on Friday night in a clash between Class 6A teams.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Wade
Person
Ryan
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upper St. Clair stays undefeated with victory over Peters Township

Upper St. Clair outlasted Peters Township in a defensive struggle Friday night with a gritty, 17-10 win in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference. The victory was led by the Panthers defensive unit, which held the Indians out of the end zone until the game’s final minute. “I thought...
MCMURRAY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Brown Stadium#American Football#Westinghouse#City League#Division
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rodney Gallagher uses smarts to lead Laurel Highlands past Latrobe

Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, on Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverview rallies from early deficit against Frazier

After Frazier mounted an impressive 86-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, Riverview responded by controlling the time of possession, running the football at will and scoring the final three touchdowns in an 18-6 road victory Friday night in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup. Riverview used a three-headed rushing...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team

Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
BETHEL PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy