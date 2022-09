PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts bounded off Washingtons field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted MVP! MVP!. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphias most popular athlete rankings, Hurts performance has soared to MVP standards and has fans already predicting the NFC East will be won in a walkover. Hey, did you hear Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? Cool. Bummer for Hurts, though, hell be game-planning at halftime and have to miss the performance.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO