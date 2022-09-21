ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen was ‘exhausted’ by ‘turmoil’ caused by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: book

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

The Queen was “hurt” and “exhausted’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit royal life and the ensuing drama they caused.

The late monarch — who died at age 96 on Sept. 8 — reportedly confided to a friend that “she was exhausted by the turmoil of their decision,” writes royal scribe, Katie Nicholl in her upcoming book, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown,” via Vanity Fair.

“She was very hurt” the confidante claimed, adding that the Queen lamented, “I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore.”

Nicholl also noted that “it was a source of sadness” to the Queen “that she got to see so little of Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan were not able to join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August, when the queen used to host a ‘sleepover’ for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The monarch ended up seeing Archie, 3, and her namesake, Lilibet, 1, a handful of times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJOX0_0i520Aun00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interviews after quitting royal life caused turmoil at the Palace.

Harry and Markle took their children to briefly meet the Queen when they landed in London ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Two days later the Sussexes and their children spent more time with the Queen at Windsor Castle, the day before Lili’s first birthday.

After the Queen’s passing, Harry released a heartfelt statement expressing happiness that she got to hug her “beloved great-grandchildren.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcR6M_0i520Aun00
According to a new book, the Queen was saddened to have spent so little time with Archie and Lilibet.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed,” he concluded.

After hinting in interviews at their unhappiness, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they were opting out of royal life and initially floated the idea of being part-time royals, which the Queen firmly nixed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zRmj_0i520Aun00
Royal expert Katie Nicholl has a new book out about the royal family.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” read a statement from The Palace.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” the statement ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZm0b_0i520Aun00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were working royals for less than two years. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305An3_0i520Aun00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were working royals for less than two years. Getty Images

Since then, the couple — who moved to California — have given bombshell interviews accusing the Palace of dismissing Markle’s pleas for help and claims that their very presence upset the dynamic of the royal family.

Prince Harry also has a memoir coming out that could contain more damning details for the royal family and the couple is working on a Netflix reality show.

According to Nicholl, King Charles III has delayed his decision on whether to bestow regal titles on his grandchildren.

“It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show,” a source close to the King told Nicholl.

The couple flew back home to Montecito on Wednesday following an extended mourning period for the late monarch.

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Black Enterprise

Don Lemon Calls Out Meghan Markle’s Privilege After She Admits to Never Experiencing ‘Full Black Treatment’ Before Prince Harry

CNN host Don Lemon had some things to get off his chest after Meghan Markle recently revealed that she was never truly treated like a Black woman until dating her husband. As previously reported, on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey on the second episode titled “The Duality of Diva” of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Crown#Vanity Fair#Sussexes
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy