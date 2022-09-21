Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and continued through the intersection.

KPD Sergeant Chris Littrell said witnesses recalled seeing a tan sedan speeding on West Kennewick, eastbound. When the car came up behind the stopped BFT bus, the sedan reportedly went up, onto the curb, clipped the back of the bus, and kept driving. Littrell said the driver continued through the intersection, then came to a stop in the opposite lanes, facing the wrong way, on West Kennewick Avenue.

“The driver of the sedan, did have some injuries so Kennewick Fire Dept is taking care of that and transporting her just to be checked out medically and our traffic collision investigators will try to figure out, what else was going on, was there a medical emergency, was it just driving related we don’t know that yet, but we’re going to continue to look into that,” Sergeant Littrell explained.

KPD said there weren’t any passengers on the bus, just an operator, who was uninjured.

Littrell said the bus driver was doing everything right, and likely couldn’t have avoided the crash, however, he said it’s a stark reminder that defensive driving can come in handy if you happen to see someone else driving in a hazardous fashion.

“It’s a great time to spotlight, we can’t be distracted, not by our cell phones, not by our radios not by whatever we have going on in our head the to do list, and everything, we really got to focus on driving our cars when were out on the streets, and get to wherever we’re going and then we can focus on whatever else. There are times that when we’re out even if we’re doing everything right, we can catch something that’s about to happen and take some defensive driving maneuvers to avoid a collision,” Littrell said.

It’s unknown if the driver or its passenger was experiencing a medical emergency; police said they will continue to investigate the situation.

