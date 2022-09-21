ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbdQc_0i5205aP00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and continued through the intersection.

KPD Sergeant Chris Littrell said witnesses recalled seeing a tan sedan speeding on West Kennewick, eastbound. When the car came up behind the stopped BFT bus, the sedan reportedly went up, onto the curb, clipped the back of the bus, and kept driving. Littrell said the driver continued through the intersection, then came to a stop in the opposite lanes, facing the wrong way, on West Kennewick Avenue.

“The driver of the sedan, did have some injuries so Kennewick Fire Dept is taking care of that and transporting her just to be checked out medically and our traffic collision investigators will try to figure out, what else was going on, was there a medical emergency, was it just driving related we don’t know that yet, but we’re going to continue to look into that,” Sergeant Littrell explained.

KPD said there weren’t any passengers on the bus, just an operator, who was uninjured.

Littrell said the bus driver was doing everything right, and likely couldn’t have avoided the crash, however, he said it’s a stark reminder that defensive driving can come in handy if you happen to see someone else driving in a hazardous fashion.

“It’s a great time to spotlight, we can’t be distracted, not by our cell phones, not by our radios not by whatever we have going on in our head the to do list, and everything, we really got to focus on driving our cars when were out on the streets, and get to wherever we’re going and then we can focus on whatever else. There are times that when we’re out even if we’re doing everything right, we can catch something that’s about to happen and take some defensive driving maneuvers to avoid a collision,” Littrell said.

It’s unknown if the driver or its passenger was experiencing a medical emergency; police said they will continue to investigate the situation.

More headlines from KAPP KVEW:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish sometime during the first week of October. This means that Clearwater...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
KEPR

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in Kennewick just before midnight on Friday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Garfield St after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area. Once on scene,...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen injured in Kennewick shooting, police searching for suspects

KENNEWICK – A 14-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition after being shot on the 800 block of South Garfield Street. Kennewick police found him lying in a front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after multiple callers advised police of hearing gunshot at 11:56 p.m. Friday. KPD detectives are actively investigating, but need assistance from the public.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Bus Driver#Police Sergeant#Ben Franklin#Traffic Accident#Ems#Kpd
elkhornmediagroup.com

Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting

WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating person shot in residence

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Kennewick family displaced after home catches fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick family is displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., several fire crews responded to the 8300 block of W Bruneau Pl for reports of a house fire. Once on scene, firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

KPD: Southridge HS students in hot water for harassing, threatening another teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three Southridge High School students are facing the consequences of their actions, including potential criminal charges, for harassing, threatening and in one instance, attempting to assault another student. According to the Kennewick Police Department, four students cornered another during their lunch break on the school’s campus...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy