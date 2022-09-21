ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

96th Assembly Candidates speak on their number one issue to solve

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The midterm election is just weeks away.

At the La Crosse Chamber Forum meeting, assembly candidates from District 96 spoke on the number one issue they aim to solve if elected in November.

Incumbent and Republican Loren Oldenburg says inflation is his highest concern, but his Democratic opponent–and nurse Jayne Swiggum thinks the state should focus on solving health care concerns.

“We gotta get a control on the inflation and there’s a number of ways we can do that, possibly through a tax cut,” said Oldenburg.

Swiggum said, “We need to do everything we can to make sure every person has access not to just emergency care, but to normal everyday clinic care.”

The pair are running in the general election.

Votes will be counted on November 8.

La Crosse, WI
