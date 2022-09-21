ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SRHD sends out biannual survey to measure quality of life in Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is asking people from Spokane about their quality of life in the Lilac City.

SRHD sends out the biannual survey asking adults who live in Spokane about their quality of life. The tool is for public health efforts in the community.

The survey is sent to 15,000 random homes in Spokane asking people who live in Spokane about their well-being and experiences living in the community. They also ask how physical, social and economic conditions have impacted a person’s quality of life and health. The survey looks to identify problems within the city to help improve people’s health and well-being.

People who are selected for the survey will get a postcard in their mail with instructions on how to complete the survey. Their names and other identification information will not be collected in the survey.

Results will be shown on the Spokane County Health Insights website when they are collected.

“Gathering information from residents about their experiences living in Spokane County is an important first step in identifying local strengths and needs,” said Danielle Wrenn, program manager for the Data Center in Disease Prevention & Response at SRHD. “Community partners will be able to utilize this data to enhance efforts that are working and address issues that need more support.”

Click here to learn more about the survey.

The last time the survey was completed was in 2020.

PAST COVERAGE: Health District survey aims to gauge ‘quality of life’ of Spokane residents

