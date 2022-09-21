Read full article on original website
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules on students at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Aiken County School District’s plans for cut of MOX settlement
AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- A new career center for high schoolers will soon be built on Aiken Technical College’s campus. The district’s original plan was just to renovate the current career center building. The Aiken County School Board had $20-million set aside for those much needed renovations. But then they learned that the state would be […]
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a week ago Saturday that Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at Josey High School and the previous day at Laney High School. This prompted the Richmond County School Board to almost cancel tailgates and homecoming parades entirely. That motion...
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
Augusta University waives SAT and ACT test policy
Augusta University is continuing to waive testing requirements for some students for the 2023-2024 school year.
What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta receives bike donation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have good news for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. Representatives from Plant Vogtle paid a visit to present 10 new bicycles to the club on Friday. “To see these kids be super excited and do something that they’ve never had the opportunity...
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town. But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post. Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.
Evans High School Student Arrested
A student at Evans High School has been charged with sexual battery. Officials say the male student made inappropriate physical contact with a female student. He used the Snapchat app to video the incident. School officials say that the student will also be held accountable in accordance with the school district Code of Conduct.
Second Baptist Church of Aiken: Family, friends celebrate Rev. Doug Slaughter
The Rev. Doug Slaughter, Second Baptist Church of Aiken's senior pastor, got a major surprise for his 65th birthday, with a party being held in his honor Sept. 4 at Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. The Virginia native came on board with Second Baptist on the first Sunday of September in 1993.
Threats Spread Today to Hephzibah High School
Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ironman triathlon is over now, but it’s one of the events competitors and spectators look forward to. Downtown Augusta transformed as over 2,000 athletes swam, biked and hit the pavement Sunday. The sun wasn’t even fully out as athletes from 33 countries started their...
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
Pastors, residents pray, call for action against violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some members of the community are working to get to the root of the violence happening in Augusta, and on Wednesday they offered a prayerful response. But along with prayers, people are ready for action and for someone to do something. Their call for action comes...
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
Local gang intervention specialist needs your help to create a better future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In light of a recent string of violence over the last week, Richmond County deputies say none of the shootings are related. However, they do have speculations of gang activity after two teens were shot and killed Monday night. We’ve shown you board members saying that...
Downtown Augusta prepares for Ironman competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands are flowing into Augusta for the Ironman competition. Athletes and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world will be in town. The Fifth Street bridge opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday to catch the swimmers below on Sunday. The preparations are taking place all over the city, including in a local bike shop.
