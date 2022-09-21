ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Downtown Clearfield to hire more crossing guards

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRhSV_0i51zCBW00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At a recent Clearfield Borough Council meeting, there were talks about hiring crossing guards for Downtown Clearfield.

During the last meeting, Clearfield Borough Police talked about two separate hotspots where several individuals have received citations for failing to stop for school buses and kids crossing the street.

The two spots are in front of the YMCA and in front of the Saint Francis School. After consideration borough council members approved the want for crossing guards and are now on the lookout for eligible personnel.

Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging announces budget

“Well, we’d like to get that as soon as possible especially when it comes to the danger of the students and everyone around the school buses. We’d like to get that moving as quickly as possible and everyone on the borough council agrees 100% that this is a bad issue and we have to take care of it,” Vice President of the Clearfield Borough Council Steve Livergood said.

Chief Vince McGinnis also added, “I think we want to keep the students safe as well as educate the motorists on the violation of running a school bus stop and students loading and unloading the bus.”

Officer McGinnis also said that the violation of failing to stop comes with a $285 fine. Livergood mentioned that local fire departments and fire police could work as crossing guards as they have an extensive background in safety laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlCtp_0i51zCBW00

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Timothy Nebgen shared details on school bus safety and what the stopping laws are and the penalties for violating them. You can follow the link here for more details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Clearfield Man

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Morris Township last Wednesday. On Wednesday, September 21, around 1:10 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Clearfield County. A 2008 Honda Fit, driven by...
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Clearfield County, PA
Government
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Couple Used CPAP Hose to Smoke Meth

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Two people were arrested for drug possession when a glass smoking device was found with a CPAP machine hose connected to it. On September 8 around 3:25 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to an active fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence on Miriam Street in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
HOUTZDALE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School

K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
BRADFORD, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Centre County Farm Accident

State police confirm three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday for people reportedly trapped in a silo. Crews on scene were told several people...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clearfield Borough Police#The Saint Francis School
abc23.com

Cambria County House Fire

Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed that the fire started in...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
explore venango

Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
PARKER, PA
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Apprehend Area Woman Wanted on Child Endangerment Charges

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police have apprehended a Clarion woman accused of child endangerment and other offenses. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter, on Thursday, September 22, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.
CLARION, PA
WOLF

Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud

BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy