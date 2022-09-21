ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Governor’s office releases documents after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn1rc_0i51yy0P00

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is new fallout in the case of 50 migrants who were flown from Texas to Massachusetts.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Three of the Venezuelan migrants, including an 11-year-old child, have filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he used more than $600,000 of taxpayer money to pay for the flight.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office released documents after days of silence.

Last week, Channel 9 requested documents about the flights, as well as any video captured by DeSantis’ team while on the plane.

That full request has gone unanswered, but just hours after the governor was sued in federal court, his office produced a signed waiver from one of the migrants, indicating they had a measure of approval for the transport from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Read the document below:

Governor’s office releases documents after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Adam Poulisse on Scribd

Attorney Mirian Albert has joined other immigration lawyers on Wednesday, laying out their federal case against DeSantis who, according to their court filing, was responsible not just for the flight, but how the 50 Venezuelan migrants were recruited in San Antonio, including promising them gift cards and then telling them they were going to Boston or Washington, D.C. before abandoning them at an airport in Martha’s Vineyard.

“For nearly a week now, lawyers for civil rights has been working with approximately 50 immigrants who were deceived,” Albert said.

Ultimately, a court will decide if what was done violates the law, and if Gov. DeSantis misrepresented what was happening in order to transport people across the lines. The lawsuit seeks damages with attorneys also asking the court to stop these flights.

DeSantis’ staff put out a statement that reads in full:

“It is opportunistic that activists would use illegal immigrants for political theater. If these activists spent even a fraction of this time and effort at the border, perhaps some accountability would be brought to the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies that entice illegal immigrants to make dangerous and often lethal journeys through Central America and put their lives in the hands of cartels and Coyotes.

The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis. The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned – and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours.”

VIDEO: Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue Gov. DeSantis in federal court A lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis filed in federal court Tuesday claims he violated the rights of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last weeK. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Florida orders mandatory evacuations as Disney ‘closely monitors’ historic storm

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days. The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category-4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said. Some 300,000 people are being evacuated in parts of Hillsborough...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Officials Back Down on Jailing Pregnant Women to ‘Protect’ Fetuses

Five pregnant and postpartum women being held on drug charges in an Alabama jail have been released after lawyers argued their bail conditions were “unconstitutional.”One of the women, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, was arrested two days after she found out she was pregnant in May of this year and charged with possession of marijuana. She admitted to smoking weed two days earlier and was charged with “chemical endangerment of a child,” according to AL.com.Under Alabama law, this meant she was held in Etowah County jail on a $10,000 cash bond in order to protect her fetus, and couldn’t leave unless she...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
MADISON, WI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy