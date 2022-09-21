ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2empuB_0i51yuTV00

An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student.

The incident was caught on camera.

Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it was handled.

Mustafa Mohammed, a senior at Northwest Classen High School, said he was confronted by another student while waiting for his bus to go home. He said things quickly escalated.

“He threw his backpack off to square up with me, and that's when I went to take off my shirt to square up with him,” Mustafa Mohammed said.

Mustafa was fighting with the other student when he said out of nowhere, he was shoved.

“He picked me up and like threw me,” Mustafa Mohammed said. “You can see me flying like in the video. Like I flew in between the buses on the ground.”

Mohammed got a call about the fight from the school. When she arrived at the school, she said she was shocked by his injuries and by the video of her son flying through the air.

“Well, the officer told me I might have pushed him a little too hard, but he used his full force in pushing him which was not right,” Mohammed said.

The officer involved was a School Resource Officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“The young man who was shoved was aggressively fighting and trying to punch another kid,” OCPD said in a statement. “The officer was simply trying to stop the fight. When a student decides to punch another student, they are introducing violence into the school environment. This usually results in an officer having to take action.”

Mohammed and her son disagree.

“I'm trying to get ahold of a lawyer about this, and I've taken him to the emergency room and they're the ones taking him to the orthopedic surgeon,” Mohammed said.

“You know, the schools are to protect the kids, you know what I'm saying?” Mohammed said. “Not to harm them.”

Mohammed said her son has not been back since the fight. She said he was suspended and will be transferred to another school.

Comments / 22

reality isn't real
4d ago

He wasn't defending himself he was participating. it was willing he even said he took off his shirt to square up That's not defending yourself. let's be real here another sue happy person after her so. got manhandled for being stupid.

Reply(6)
6
guest
4d ago

That kid is in for a long, difficult life with parents like that. Again, a one sided story, but even with their side is weak and lame. A normal parent would be like "your lucky that's all he did cus I'm about to do worse. Now go apologize to that Officer".

Reply(1)
5
AP_001114.39dd82117b1444769ab04e970add2fc0.1945
4d ago

He’s getting what he deserves. That’s what the cop is there for, stop any violence now.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mustafa Mohammed
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case

A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#City Police#Caught On Camera#Ocpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy