That is the question challenging students in the annual essay contest hosted by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County. The deadline for entries is November 18. What are the impacts of immigration on U.S. society today? Is it important to have an immigration policy? If so, what are the principles upon which U.S. immigration policy should be based? Does immigration have a negative or positive impact on our society, you as an individual, or on particular ethnic groups?

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO