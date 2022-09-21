Read full article on original website
CPUD to meet Sept. 27
Notice of Public Hearing Water and Sewer Rate Adjustment November 14, 2022 5:30 pm Hearing Location: 119 Delleker Dr, Portola,…. Notice of Public Hearing Plumas County Zoning Administrator The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on: Wednesday,…. Notice of Public Hearing Plumas County Zoning Administrator The Plumas...
Need a doctor on Saturday? Drive to Portola
People get sick or hurt themselves when it’s not always convenient; when it’s not 8 to 5 Monday through Friday. And even if it is during those weekday hours, there’s no guarantee that there is an appointment available at a local medical clinic to accommodate them. Eastern...
League essay contest: Is immigration good for the United States?
That is the question challenging students in the annual essay contest hosted by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County. The deadline for entries is November 18. What are the impacts of immigration on U.S. society today? Is it important to have an immigration policy? If so, what are the principles upon which U.S. immigration policy should be based? Does immigration have a negative or positive impact on our society, you as an individual, or on particular ethnic groups?
League to host forum for city council and school board candidates
Candidates for Portola City Council, Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District – Trustee Areas 2 and 4, and Plumas Unified School District – Trustee Area 5, will meet the public in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at the Portola Veterans Memorial Hall (449 W Sierra Ave. in Portola). All candidates are running for a 4-year term.
In-person ministry resumes following a suspension of work due to COVID
After a two-plus year hiatus, members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Plumas County have returned to their in-person ministry. Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry this month; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work ended just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.
Building Tiger Spirit at Portola High School for homecoming week
Portola High Schools’ ASB Leadership class is working hard to build Tiger Spirit in preparation for Homecoming 2022 weekly festivities. Complete with dress-up days, Soccer and Volleyball home games, parade, royalty, and of course the big football game! Ultimately wrapping it up with the Homecoming Dance hosted by the Portola High School ASB, featuring Reno’s hottest disc jockey, DJ Fierce, with the classic theme “Under the Sea”.
