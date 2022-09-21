ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxVUK_0i51yXMu00

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59, disappeared from her Athens, Georgia house on September 10.

Deborah’s husband, Steven Collier, had told police that the last time he saw her that day was around 10 p.m. before she went off to bed. Her car was in the driveway the following morning so he had assumed she was still inside the house. According to a police report obtained by WSB-TV, police learned that Steven and Deborah slept in separate rooms due to his snoring.

According to WSB-TV, their daughter, Amanda Bearden, told police that on September 10 around 3 p.m., her mother had sent her about $2,385 on the Venmo app and left her a startling message:

“They are not going to let me go, love, you there is a key in the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” according to WSB-TV. Bearden allegedly tried to call her mother but go no response from her.

Bearden also told police, according to WSB-TV, that her mother only took her debit card and her driver’s license. She also said that she left in a black Chrysler van which she rented since her car wasn’t driveable.

According to WSB-TV, Deborah’s car was tracked to Habersham County on September 11 through her SiriusXM service. Deborah’s car, a Chrysler Pacifica, was found pulled over by a wooded area 60 miles from her house and no one was inside.

Her daughter, Bearden, arrived at the scene after SiriusXM notified her about the location of the car, according to WSB-TV. She reportedly told investigators that her mother had a bad back and was unable to walk far because of it.

A K9 unit arrived and helped deputies search the area. Deputies located what looked like remains of a fire in the woods. According to WSB-TV, deputies shortly found Deborah’s body naked and burned. A blue tarp and red tote bag were found near her.

According to WSB-TV, investigators are treating her death as a homicide with no suspects yet. The investigation is ongoing and they are waiting for the autopsy report from the state medical examiner’s office. No further information has been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Habersham County, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
People

No Evidence Suggests Killing of Georgia Mom Debbie Collier Was Kidnapping-Related or a Suicide: Cops

An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account. In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping." The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Death of 13-year-old Georgia boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Wsb Tv#Chrysler
nowhabersham.com

Driver dies after pickup crashes into yard on Highway 17

A White County woman whose pickup truck crashed head-on into a tree in a yard on Highway 17 has died. 58-year-old Kelly Renee Wymore of Sautee-Nacoochee was fatally injured in the single-vehicle wreck Thursday. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of SR 17 and Fred Pitts Road...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two found dead in wrecked vehicle along GA 365

Two people were found dead in a car that crashed on GA 365 in Hall County. The vehicle ran off the highway and was discovered by a passing motorist around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, state troopers say. The crash happened north of White Sulphur Road in Hall County. The deceased driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Passengers ejected, seriously injured in White County crash

Two men were seriously injured when they were ejected from an SUV that crashed southwest of Cleveland. Georgia state troopers charged the driver with DUI. According to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland, was driving a Toyota 4Runner north on Asbury Mill Road Monday afternoon when he ran off the road. The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Complex

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy