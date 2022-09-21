ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Employment Services Available to Southern Humboldt Job Seekers and Businesses

Southern Humboldt now has a dedicated Business Service Coordinator for the Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC). Redway resident, Leann Greene was hired by HWC as the area’s Business Service Coordinator in June and has been doing outreach to residents and businesses in Southern Humboldt as she implements HWC’s mission: “Bringing together resources that meet employer and employee needs, to advance the prosperity of our communities.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Experts discuss preparedness for 'The Big One' at TsunamiCon

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Emergency responders from across the region and state gathered at the Blue Lake Rancheria this week to discuss "The Big One," a massive earthquake expected to strike off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This earthquake is also expected to cause a tsunami that would affect the North Coast of California, along with the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada.
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Dine and Donate’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Thursday

This is a press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s:. Dine and donate, a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 5 – 8 pm at the Plaza Grill, 780 7th Street, Arcata. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
ARCATA, CA
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Wind Energy Information Workshop Coming to Eureka on September 29th

This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. Offshore wind energy development is coming to the north coast! What comes to mind when you hear about offshore wind energy development happening in your backyard? Integral Consulting, collaborating with Redwood Community Action Agency, H.T. Harvey and Associates, and other partners, are working to empower local communities with information and tools to understand the impacts that offshore wind energy development will have. We are holding a workshop soon and hope you will participate!
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Vegetation Fire in Willow Creek

A fire started about 3:45 p.m. on Gypo Lane in Willow Creek on private property. Six Rivers National Forest Service is in charge of fighting fires in this area and local residents are letting us know that local fire departments and Forest Service resources are getting this out quickly. As...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday

Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting. Pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, public meetings will be conducted both in person and telephonically through Zoom. The City Council Chambers are open to the public. If you cannot attend in person would like to speak on an agenda item, you can access the meeting remotely:
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning

Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
EUREKA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka

EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Goodbye, Cruise Ship…

After arriving in Humboldt Bay early yesterday morning, the Scenic Eclipse–the third cruise ship coming to our county since this spring–left mid-afternoon following out a tiny tugboat. In two days, the ship will be sailing into Astoria, Oregon as it heads towards its destination in Vancover, Canada. Earlier:...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted

We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times

On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
KNEELAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites

Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Wanted for Numerous Trinity River Area Crimes Arrested in Hoopa

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 8:28 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies received information regarding the location of 20-year-old Luke Anthony Reece. Reece was wanted on numerous felony charges resulting from multiple incidents in the Hoopa and Orleans areas this month, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling on September 16, evading a Sheriff’s deputy on September 9, and a domestic violence investigation.
HOOPA, CA

