nypressnews.com
How the pandemic saved one of California’s smallest public schools
KNEELAND, Calif. — In Kneeland, which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community. And it has long felt a little fragile. Perched on a mountaintop in Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Employment Services Available to Southern Humboldt Job Seekers and Businesses
Southern Humboldt now has a dedicated Business Service Coordinator for the Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC). Redway resident, Leann Greene was hired by HWC as the area’s Business Service Coordinator in June and has been doing outreach to residents and businesses in Southern Humboldt as she implements HWC’s mission: “Bringing together resources that meet employer and employee needs, to advance the prosperity of our communities.”
krcrtv.com
Experts discuss preparedness for 'The Big One' at TsunamiCon
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Emergency responders from across the region and state gathered at the Blue Lake Rancheria this week to discuss "The Big One," a massive earthquake expected to strike off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This earthquake is also expected to cause a tsunami that would affect the North Coast of California, along with the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada.
kymkemp.com
‘Dine and Donate’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Thursday
This is a press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s:. Dine and donate, a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 5 – 8 pm at the Plaza Grill, 780 7th Street, Arcata. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
kymkemp.com
Wind Energy Information Workshop Coming to Eureka on September 29th
This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. Offshore wind energy development is coming to the north coast! What comes to mind when you hear about offshore wind energy development happening in your backyard? Integral Consulting, collaborating with Redwood Community Action Agency, H.T. Harvey and Associates, and other partners, are working to empower local communities with information and tools to understand the impacts that offshore wind energy development will have. We are holding a workshop soon and hope you will participate!
kymkemp.com
Julie Ryan Announces Humboldt and Del Norte Counties Central Labor Council Endorsement
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Vegetation Fire in Willow Creek
A fire started about 3:45 p.m. on Gypo Lane in Willow Creek on private property. Six Rivers National Forest Service is in charge of fighting fires in this area and local residents are letting us know that local fire departments and Forest Service resources are getting this out quickly. As...
kymkemp.com
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting. Pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, public meetings will be conducted both in person and telephonically through Zoom. The City Council Chambers are open to the public. If you cannot attend in person would like to speak on an agenda item, you can access the meeting remotely:
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Saturday Morning Homeless Camp Eviction in Eureka Draws Protesters and Cleanup Crews
Standing on the corner of Sixth Street and West Avenue on Saturday morning with her dog and her girlfriend, Crystal, a homeless person who has been living in an encampment located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education for almost four months, looked at a pile of her stuff, wondering what she was going to do with it.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka
EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
kymkemp.com
Goodbye, Cruise Ship…
After arriving in Humboldt Bay early yesterday morning, the Scenic Eclipse–the third cruise ship coming to our county since this spring–left mid-afternoon following out a tiny tugboat. In two days, the ship will be sailing into Astoria, Oregon as it heads towards its destination in Vancover, Canada. Earlier:...
kymkemp.com
Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted
We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
kymkemp.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Cascadia TsunamiCon held this week in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
kymkemp.com
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times
On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
kymkemp.com
Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites
Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
kymkemp.com
Donations of Toys and Blankets Needed at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter
“For months now the dog kennels have consistently been at full capacity, when one dog leaves another quickly takes their place,” reported a Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s post yesterday. “The constant intake of dogs has left the shelter in great need of some items so that the dogs...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Wanted for Numerous Trinity River Area Crimes Arrested in Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 8:28 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies received information regarding the location of 20-year-old Luke Anthony Reece. Reece was wanted on numerous felony charges resulting from multiple incidents in the Hoopa and Orleans areas this month, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling on September 16, evading a Sheriff’s deputy on September 9, and a domestic violence investigation.
