Radcliff, KY

Brenda Papala
4d ago

This is what's wrong he shouldn't be eligible for parole at all for what he did to this poor mother and he recorded it sick.

The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars

A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Rd. around midnight on Sunday. When Sixth Division officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Prison#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Commonwealth
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

LMDC Inmate Dies While In Custody

A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood overnight Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Manslick Road near Seventh Street Road and Berry Boulevard. When police got there, they found a man who had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

