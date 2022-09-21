Read full article on original website
Brenda Papala
4d ago
This is what's wrong he shouldn't be eligible for parole at all for what he did to this poor mother and he recorded it sick.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
Wave 3
Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him. It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their...
LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Rd. around midnight on Sunday. When Sixth Division officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man shot on the Watterson Expressway as 37-year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar. He was found shot on I264 East near Exit 10 on September 18. He died at University Hospital five days later. See the previous story below:. Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty of murdering 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father
Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, were shot and killed in August 2020 inside their home in south Louisville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvih.com
LMDC Inmate Dies While In Custody
A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County father facing charges after 4-year-old's 'near fatal overdose'
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Austin Weisinger was arrested this week on charges including unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment. Hillview police said his son, 4, ingested drugs at their home, not far from Preston Highway, and had to be rushed to the emergency room. "I knew it...
WLKY.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood overnight Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Manslick Road near Seventh Street Road and Berry Boulevard. When police got there, they found a man who had...
leoweekly.com
Former Louisville Cop Involved In McAtee Case Has Change Of Plea Hearing Scheduled, Could Face Less Prison Time
Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews could face a maximum of one year in prison instead of ten for firing pepper balls in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed, a “superseding information” document filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday said. The superseding indictment,...
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
Comments / 2