Index, WA

ifiberone.com

US 2 reopened but new evacuations issued for Bolt Creek Fire

INDEX — While US Highway 2 reopened over the weekend, new evacuations have been issued for the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 between Sunset Falls and Skykomish reopened on Saturday with a reduced speed limit of 30 mph, according to WSDOT. The section of highway had been closed since the Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10 due to trees and debris falling on the road.
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people hospitalized in four-vehicle wreck near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — Four people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on US Highway 2 near Leavenworth. Theodore L. Kenney, a 72-year-old Entiat man, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 2 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the right. State troopers say he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2017 Toyota.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
kpq.com

Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours

A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Weather: Clear skies, showers on Wednesday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, September 25, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather throughout Snohomish County with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-7 mph. Daily temperatures will be temperate this week fluctuating between a low of 54°F in the evenings to 73°F in the afternoons.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA

