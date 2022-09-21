ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Southeast Kansas steps up its resources for students

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a five-year nine-million dollar grant to improve student behavioral health in southeast Kansas.

The grant aims to address the behavioral health needs of nearly 40 thousand students.

Officials with the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas say the grant will impact children without resources.

“If someone is struggling to come to school, unready to learn because they don’t have food, we want to help,” said Leah Gagnon, Director of Patient Engagement at the CHC of SEK. “Our community health workers can really step in and be that bridge between the resources and support that we have in the schools and the resources and support that families and students need at home. ”

Gagnon says the Community health center will be able to add a school-based community health worker in Pittsburg and Fort Scott school districts.

