Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
Rashe Malcolm’s solar panels bring change to Eastside
On Sunday, Sept. 25, friends and neighbors gathered in the Triangle Plaza to celebrate Rashe Malcolm’s new solar panels. As guests trickled in, they greeted each other enthusiastically with hugs and handshakes. Others unloaded tents and products to sell during the event, from cantaloupe pie courtesy of Nerraw Foods Inc. to rice bowls from Shawanda’s Kitchen. Music echoed through the neighborhood, and children attempted to out hula-hoop their friends.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Folk music community pays tribute to Art Rosenbaum at North Georgia Folk Festival
This Saturday, the North Georgia Folk Festival held its 37th annual event at Sandy Creek Park in Athens, Georgia. The day-long event included performances from various local folk artists as well as vendors. The event also served as an opportunity to honor Art Rosenbaum, the late University of Georgia professor and internationally renowned artist, who passed away at the beginning of September. Friends and colleagues of Rosenbaum shared stories and songs, speaking highly of his kindness and inclusivity to all.
Red and Black
Lifting voices: Photo exhibit explores disability inclusion at UGA
Thursday evening marked the opening of “The Lived Experience of Disability Inclusion on Campus,” a 15-photo exhibit focusing on the lived experiences of people with disabilities on the University of Georgia’s campus, displayed at the Georgia Museum of Art. The small room was full of students, faculty...
Complaints over discipline increase as number of school fights in Gwinnett intensifies
Videos of fights at Gwinnett County schools are becoming a common occurrence on social media this school year. Lunch has been served in the classroom and school has let out early on a staggered basis this week at South Gwinnett High School after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday.
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
ung.edu
Three disciplines merge to form school
What began as an idea among faculty with the University of North Georgia (UNG) came to fruition and is now the School of Communication, Film & Theatre within the College of Arts & Letters. It is housed in the Film & Digital Media building, the Performing Arts building, and part of Nesbitt on UNG's Gainesville Campus. Additionally, it has offices and a classroom on the Dahlonega campus.
WRDW-TV
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
Weber School mourns loss of student
A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday. Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. Rabbi Ed Harwitz, […] The post Weber School mourns loss of student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Clayton Tribune
Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
Red and Black
Athens mainstay Showtime Bowl preserves past, cherishes present
With cracked cement and blanketed in the thick Georgia heat, Showtime Bowl on Macon Highway stands steadfastly as it approaches its 31st year in business. Intense rivalries, budding romances and close-knit friendships have all come to fruition under the gentle strobe of 1980s-esque lighting and the glorious reverberations of pins dropping.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Comments / 0