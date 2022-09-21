Read full article on original website
NY1
The City Reliquary marks 20 years
Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
NY1
Transportation advocates relaunch six-minute service campaign
Transportation advocates with the Riders Alliance gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to relaunch its six-minute service campaign, asking for faster service on all MTA buses and trains. “What we’re asking for now is a targeted state investment from the governor in more train and bus service,” Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications...
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Ilze Thielmann
While much of the city is still waking up, Ilze Thielmann is up and ready to go. Wheeling her cart of supplies through Port Authority — in preparation for the day’s arrival of asylum seekers. It’s not a new situation for this veteran volunteer. She’s been assisting with...
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades
Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
NY1
Former and current Councilmembers discuss education and gentrification
Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm and Manhattan City Councilwoman Gale Brewer join “In Focus” to reflect on some of the most noteworthy events NY1 has covered, including the children of the rainbow curriculum. The 443-page curriculum featured three pages of LGBTQ+ related content. When NY1 first went on...
NY1
Creative Muse helping city through art
A city nonprofit is expanding its arts programming on the Lower East Side with a special focus on communities on the margins. Creative Muse provides programming and mentorship to children and adults, especially people of color, immigrants and low-income New Yorkers. One of the artists working with Creative Muse, Chris...
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams celebrates NY1's 30th anniversary
Mayor Eric Adams joins “In Focus” to celebrate NY1’s 30th anniversary and reflects on some of the notable events of the past three decades. When NY1 first went on the air, New York City had its first African-American mayor, David Dinkins. He took office in 1990, pledging racial healing. Adams explains how Dinkins inspires him.
NY1
Hundreds attend Zumba master class return in Queens
Hundreds of people lined up at Amazura Night Club in Queens Saturday for a special Zumba class led by its founder, Beto Perez. “It is a community, it’s family, it’s friends,” Natalie Palomino, a Queens resident, said. What You Need To Know. Hundreds attended a Zumba master...
NY1
NYCHA points to outside vendors as culprits in arsenic scare
City officials on Friday conceded what’s obvious to residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village: that they made mistakes earlier this month, when they warned residents that their water had tested positive for arsenic, only to declare about a week later it was a false alarm.
NY1
Judge: City must reinstate PBA members who refused vaccine
The city must reinstate Police Benevolent Association members who were fired or put on leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a state supreme court judge has ruled. In a ruling handed down Friday, Judge Lyle Frank deemed the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers “invalid” for members of the five boroughs' largest police union.
NY1
Woman killed 'intentionally' in Queens hit and run, police say
Surveillance video obtained by NY1 shows a mob of people spilling out all at once onto 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill, following a verbal dispute that police say broke out inside Showtime Bar and Lounge. According to officials, four men in their 20s, 30s and 40s were stabbed on the...
NY1
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk takes place Sunday
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place Sunday. The course retraced the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller when he travelled through the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Antoine Morales, a firefighter in the Bronx, ran the race with his gear on....
