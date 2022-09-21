ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NY1

The City Reliquary marks 20 years

Visitors might not expect to find items like seltzer bottles, a collection of miniature versions of the Statue of Liberty, and a piece of the Flatiron Building. But they fit right in at the City Reliquary. “We started off as a very humble nonprofit organization collecting little bits of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Transportation advocates relaunch six-minute service campaign

Transportation advocates with the Riders Alliance gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to relaunch its six-minute service campaign, asking for faster service on all MTA buses and trains. “What we’re asking for now is a targeted state investment from the governor in more train and bus service,” Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Ilze Thielmann

While much of the city is still waking up, Ilze Thielmann is up and ready to go. Wheeling her cart of supplies through Port Authority — in preparation for the day’s arrival of asylum seekers. It’s not a new situation for this veteran volunteer. She’s been assisting with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades

Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Former and current Councilmembers discuss education and gentrification

Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm and Manhattan City Councilwoman Gale Brewer join “In Focus” to reflect on some of the most noteworthy events NY1 has covered, including the children of the rainbow curriculum. The 443-page curriculum featured three pages of LGBTQ+ related content. When NY1 first went on...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Creative Muse helping city through art

A city nonprofit is expanding its arts programming on the Lower East Side with a special focus on communities on the margins. Creative Muse provides programming and mentorship to children and adults, especially people of color, immigrants and low-income New Yorkers. One of the artists working with Creative Muse, Chris...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams celebrates NY1's 30th anniversary

Mayor Eric Adams joins “In Focus” to celebrate NY1’s 30th anniversary and reflects on some of the notable events of the past three decades. When NY1 first went on the air, New York City had its first African-American mayor, David Dinkins. He took office in 1990, pledging racial healing. Adams explains how Dinkins inspires him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hundreds attend Zumba master class return in Queens

Hundreds of people lined up at Amazura Night Club in Queens Saturday for a special Zumba class led by its founder, Beto Perez. “It is a community, it’s family, it’s friends,” Natalie Palomino, a Queens resident, said. What You Need To Know. Hundreds attended a Zumba master...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

NYCHA points to outside vendors as culprits in arsenic scare

City officials on Friday conceded what’s obvious to residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village: that they made mistakes earlier this month, when they warned residents that their water had tested positive for arsenic, only to declare about a week later it was a false alarm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Judge: City must reinstate PBA members who refused vaccine

The city must reinstate Police Benevolent Association members who were fired or put on leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a state supreme court judge has ruled. In a ruling handed down Friday, Judge Lyle Frank deemed the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers “invalid” for members of the five boroughs' largest police union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Woman killed 'intentionally' in Queens hit and run, police say

Surveillance video obtained by NY1 shows a mob of people spilling out all at once onto 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill, following a verbal dispute that police say broke out inside Showtime Bar and Lounge. According to officials, four men in their 20s, 30s and 40s were stabbed on the...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk takes place Sunday

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place Sunday. The course retraced the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller when he travelled through the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Antoine Morales, a firefighter in the Bronx, ran the race with his gear on....
BRONX, NY

