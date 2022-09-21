ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Florida orders mandatory evacuations as Disney ‘closely monitors’ historic storm

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days. The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category-4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said. Some 300,000 people are being evacuated in parts of Hillsborough...
The Associated Press

Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training

CHICAGO (AP) — A man used a fire escape Monday to infiltrate a Chicago police facility while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property at the facility on Chicago’s West Side before entering the building in Homan Square by the fire escape. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it. He said that investigators believe the man grabbed at least two guns that were on a table during the training exercise and pointed them at officers.
