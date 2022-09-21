Read full article on original website
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
Orange County homeless shelters preparing to help people as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some homeless shelters in Orange County are ready to open their doors for anyone in need if Tropical Storm Ian becomes too dangerous. Collecting extra food and clothing donations is the first big must, but making sure they have enough volunteers and space is extremely crucial.
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail
A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
Hurricane Ian: The latest maps, models and paths
ORLANDO, Fla. — View latest forecast in the video player above. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. This system is forecast to hit Florida as a powerful hurricane.
WESH 2 Investigates: The toll the prison phone system takes on Central Florida families
Many local families who have a loved one incarcerated in a Florida state prison say the cost to keep in touch has gone up significantly because of a new deal signed by the Department of Corrections. WESH 2 Investigates: The Cost of Connection has been digging into the contract, the...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Police: Person shot, killed in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a deadly shooting is under investigation. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive on Sunday. According to police, the victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. A possible dispute between...
Orange County officials hold news conference as Hurricane Ian approaches
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update Monday afternoon to address the county's storm readiness and preparations. Demings said Orange County Schools will be meeting at 2 p.m. to make a call regarding cancelling classes. He said county officials are working...
Osceola County residents picking up sandbags, stocking up on necessities
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Osceola County residents spent Sunday shoveling sand into bags ahead of the potential severe weather. One man, using a bucket instead. “I forgot my shovel. I got a bucket so it works,” Raymond Gomez, a resident said. In partnership with the cities...
Car found in Maine may be clue in case of Florida boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert, according to News 6 partner WPLG. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is...
Florida Coral Rescue Center dedicated to saving rapidly dying coral
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several species of coral along the Florida coastline are dying off due to a rapidly spreading disease. However, a new facility recently opened in central Florida dedicated to not only saving the coral but growing more for the future. WESH 2 got an up-close look at...
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started cancelling plans...
Seminole County ramping up Hurricane Ian preps as storm approaches
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County continues to prepare for potential impacts of Ian Monday morning. They are offering free sandbags at three locations around the county. Officials are also trying to get the animal shelter cleared out before the storm, so they are making all pet adoptions just...
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become hurricane Monday as it heads toward Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to rapidly strengthen and become a hurricane by Monday as it continues a path through the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Ian was 140 miles south of Grand Cayman and 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Orlando leaders helping Puerto Rico residents while preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As local leaders try to help Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico, they're also faced with another challenge – preparing themselves for what Tropical Storm Ian could leave behind. Continued gatherings in Orlando are finding ways to best help people in Puerto Rico. "To be...
