Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
Police: Person shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a deadly shooting is under investigation. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive on Sunday. According to police, the victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. A possible dispute between...
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started cancelling plans...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become hurricane Monday as it heads toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to rapidly strengthen and become a hurricane by Monday as it continues a path through the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Ian was 140 miles south of Grand Cayman and 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
