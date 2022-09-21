ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota's Coffman Union

By Allen Henry
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyBKT_0i51xTsD00

U of M's Coffman Union evacuated due to bomb threat 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS – Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota's east bank campus in Minneapolis was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a possible bomb threat.

Police first blocked off the building and several nearby streets at about 5:30 p.m. The "all clear" was given about 90 minutes later, and police say the area is now safe.

University officials tell WCCO that police "responded to a suspicious person in the building and subsequently became aware of the threat."

Officials also say this situation doesn't appear to be related to the several "swatting" incidents that happened Wednesday involving schools in Minnesota and across the nation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Richfield secondary schools closed on Monday due to online threats

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield Public Schools officials say online threats have prompted the closure of four secondary schools Monday.School officials say they received the online threats early Monday morning. It comes after Friday's shooting outside a Richfield High School football game that injured two people."While we have been partnering with police to investigate the credibility of the threats, due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game, we have made the decision to close our secondary schools today," the school system said in a statement. The affected schools include Richfield Middle School, Richfield High School, and the...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

One-time center of "Defund the Police" movement, Minneapolis now grapples with violent crime spike

Marnette Gordon was doing laundry at home in Minneapolis one summer morning last year when a call came from her 36-year-old son.She figured her son, Telly Blair, was checking in to see if she wanted a soda from a gas station down the street, where he often went for fuel and snacks."Mom, I've been shot," he said. "Call the police!"Marnette, her other son Tamarcus and his 12-year-old daughter rushed to the gas station from their home in the city's north side, a part of town long beset by violent crime.Blair's family came upon his blue 1986 Chevy Caprice at pump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Fatal hit-and-run crash investigated in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Charges are filed against someone accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man near where he lived last week.According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crash happened near the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.Police say that the man was found dead in a roadway, and the motorist that struck him had fled the scene. According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses say they heard a loud noise and saw a Chevrolet Impala leaving the scene, leaking fluid. Some witnesses were able to make out the license...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 teens in connection with shooting outside Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening. The Richfield Police Department said a 16-year-old suspected of "instigating the altercation" and a 15-year-old who is the alleged shooter were arrested separately Saturday.The 16-year-old is a former Richfield High School student, and the 15-year-old currently attends the school. Both teens are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots. Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park couple hosts Ukrainian family fleeing war

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven million people – mostly women, children, and the elderly – have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago.Saturday, Vadim and Lyubov arrived in Minnesota with their three daughters. They say it was a long trip and their first time on an airplane.They'll be living with Mark and Sharon Norlander in Brooklyn Park until they have a place of their own.The Norlanders have sponsored international students before and wanted to do all they can to help."The bigger thing is we haven't had experience with eastern Europeans, and also we don't know the impact of the war and losing their home will have on their lives and helping them with their resettlement here in the United States," said Sharon Norlander.The Ukraine family of five has been living in Warsaw, Poland, for the past few months and are originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.The Uniting for Ukraine program joins the U.S. with European countries, offering a safe haven for refugees. It's run by the global humanitarian organization Alight based in Minnesota. Click here to learn more about Alight and becoming a sponsor for a Ukrainian family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Bomb Threat#U Of M#Coffman Memorial Union#2022 University
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Donations from WCCO viewers boost scholarships for north Mpls. students

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donations are making a difference for north Minneapolis students. Since launching in 2018, Wilson's Image College scholarships have increased from $500 per student to $2,500.  Founder Teto Wilson, the owner of Wilson's Image Barbers and Stylists, credits WCCO coverage with boosting donations since 2021."I don't know if it was just something about you [WCCO's Shayla Reaves], when you got involved, you came in, we talked about the story, we got that big donation, that big $50,000 donation, you know that was amazing," Wilson said.The $50,000 donation came from a WCCO viewer after the station's first story in January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake officials warn residents of water discoloration

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- White Bear Lake residents may notice their water is discolored on Monday, but officials said it's nothing to worry about.The discoloration is due to "unforeseen maintenance" on a water tower, the city said. Officials recommend anyone who notices the anomaly run cold water until it clears up."Water remains safe to consume, the discoloration is from a higher iron content due to disrupted sediment," the city said.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge accuses Walz of making inaccurate statements regarding food fraud case

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is accusing Governor Tim Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case. Walz says the state stopped making payments to Feeding our Future when it suspected fraud, but the nonprofit sued, and a judge ordered payments be resumed. Judge John Guthmann said in a statement Friday that he never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments. He says state educational officials voluntarily started making payments again. Forty-eight people are under federal indictment for stealing a quarter-billion dollars from the federal meal program.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1,500 UMN service workers to vote on authorizing strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota has announced a strike authorization vote.On Monday, Teamsters Local 320 said the vote is happening after the university "repeatedly refused to address chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and abusive employment practices." The workers' contract expired on June 30. The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dormitories, maintain HVAC systems, care for research animals, drive trucks and do other activities across the university's five campuses. "We don't want to go on strike. We want to continue to do our jobs to keep the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake. MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Police are searching for a suspect.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.The incident is currently under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy