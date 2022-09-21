Bomb threat leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota's Coffman Union

U of M's Coffman Union evacuated due to bomb threat 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS – Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota's east bank campus in Minneapolis was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a possible bomb threat.

Police first blocked off the building and several nearby streets at about 5:30 p.m. The "all clear" was given about 90 minutes later, and police say the area is now safe.

University officials tell WCCO that police "responded to a suspicious person in the building and subsequently became aware of the threat."

Officials also say this situation doesn't appear to be related to the several "swatting" incidents that happened Wednesday involving schools in Minnesota and across the nation.